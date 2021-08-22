Live events on the horizon in Enterprise

(ENTERPRISE, UT) Live events are coming to Enterprise.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Enterprise:

FHQ 3 Year Anniversary Fundraiser Luau Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1449 1400 West Street, #6, St. George, UT 84770

Workout-Eat-Luau Show! Help us fight human trafficking at our 3rd Annual Fundraiser Luau!

7 Elements of Welllness Washington, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2303 North Coral Canyon Boulevard, Suite 103, Washington, UT 84780

Free Health & Wellness Event hosted by The 7 Elements of Wellness Community.

2021 WHO Wants to Race 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 Saint George, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, St George, UT 84770

Okay people! Did you know that Doctor Who Day is celebrated each year on November 23. It’s our sixth annual WHO Wants to Race 1M 5K 10K 13.1

Here's How To Make Your Business Work So That You Don't Have To! Washington, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 122 North Green Spring Drive, Washington, UT

💰 𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲? ⌛ 𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞? 🤝 𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐧...

Southern Utah Ketamine-Assisted Therapy Training Retreat Central, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 1000 E Holmstead Ranch Road, Central, UT 84722

How to integrate ketamine into your practice, PLUS experiential sessions taking ketamine yourself.