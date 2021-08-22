Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Damariscotta, ME

Damariscotta calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Damariscotta News Flash
Damariscotta News Flash
 5 days ago

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Damariscotta has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Damariscotta area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q1kuv_0bZW5TN200

Chillaxification Tour 2021

Walpole, South Bristol, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Walpole, ME

Each ticket purchased to this show will come with a copy of the upcoming new album from Kenny Chesney. Details will be emailed to you closer to the start of the tour. Offer not valid on re-sale...

Learn More

ATSI Advanced Module 2 – A Deeper Breath

Walpole, South Bristol, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Walpole, ME

Thank you for your interest! This course is now full. Please email info@anatomytrains.com if you'd like to be on the waitlist. Advanced Assessment, Walpole, ME, USA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KebBd_0bZW5TN200

Lincoln County Sheriff Dept use

Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 431 Main St, Damariscotta, ME

Range will be closed to membership for training use by Lincoln County Sheriff Department from 8am to 4pm - trap shooting and indoor pistol range will continue as usual at 4pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tq4CM_0bZW5TN200

Goods from the Woods 2021

Newcastle, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 274 Jones Woods Road, Newcastle, ME 04553

Goods from the Woods is back! Join us at Oxbow's Farmhouse Brewery on Saturday, October 9th for our 10th GFTW celebration.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIzzG_0bZW5TN200

Damariscotta Farmers' Market

Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 323 Main St, Damariscotta, ME

Season:Summer Market Hours: June, 2021 - September, 2021Every Monday: 3:00pm - 6:00pmLocation:Rising Tide Co-op, 323 Main Street

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Damariscotta News Flash

Damariscotta News Flash

Damariscotta, ME
19
Followers
208
Post
891
Views
ABOUT

With Damariscotta News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walpole, ME
Damariscotta, ME
Entertainment
City
Oxbow, ME
City
Damariscotta, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advanced Assessment#Woods#Gftw#Rising Tide Co Op
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy