Damariscotta calendar: What's coming up
(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Damariscotta has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Damariscotta area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: Walpole, ME
Each ticket purchased to this show will come with a copy of the upcoming new album from Kenny Chesney. Details will be emailed to you closer to the start of the tour. Offer not valid on re-sale...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: Walpole, ME
Thank you for your interest! This course is now full. Please email info@anatomytrains.com if you'd like to be on the waitlist. Advanced Assessment, Walpole, ME, USA
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 431 Main St, Damariscotta, ME
Range will be closed to membership for training use by Lincoln County Sheriff Department from 8am to 4pm - trap shooting and indoor pistol range will continue as usual at 4pm.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 274 Jones Woods Road, Newcastle, ME 04553
Goods from the Woods is back! Join us at Oxbow's Farmhouse Brewery on Saturday, October 9th for our 10th GFTW celebration.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 323 Main St, Damariscotta, ME
Season:Summer Market Hours: June, 2021 - September, 2021Every Monday: 3:00pm - 6:00pmLocation:Rising Tide Co-op, 323 Main Street
