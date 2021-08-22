Damariscotta calendar: What's coming up

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Damariscotta has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Damariscotta area:

Chillaxification Tour 2021 Walpole, South Bristol, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Walpole, ME

Each ticket purchased to this show will come with a copy of the upcoming new album from Kenny Chesney. Details will be emailed to you closer to the start of the tour. Offer not valid on re-sale...

ATSI Advanced Module 2 – A Deeper Breath Walpole, South Bristol, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: Walpole, ME

Thank you for your interest! This course is now full. Please email info@anatomytrains.com if you'd like to be on the waitlist. Advanced Assessment, Walpole, ME, USA

Lincoln County Sheriff Dept use Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 431 Main St, Damariscotta, ME

Range will be closed to membership for training use by Lincoln County Sheriff Department from 8am to 4pm - trap shooting and indoor pistol range will continue as usual at 4pm.

Goods from the Woods 2021 Newcastle, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 274 Jones Woods Road, Newcastle, ME 04553

Goods from the Woods is back! Join us at Oxbow's Farmhouse Brewery on Saturday, October 9th for our 10th GFTW celebration.

Damariscotta Farmers' Market Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 323 Main St, Damariscotta, ME

Season:Summer Market Hours: June, 2021 - September, 2021Every Monday: 3:00pm - 6:00pmLocation:Rising Tide Co-op, 323 Main Street