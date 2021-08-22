What’s up Ellendale: Local events calendar

(ELLENDALE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Ellendale calendar.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ellendale:

Soggy Doggy Dock Diving Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 12800 Co Rd 6D, Aberdeen, SD

Save the date!! Bring your dog for a day of fun at Richmond Lake! Anchors Away will have outdoor service, spectators welcome! More details added soon! Here is how dock diving works: Competitors...

ELLENDALE COMBINE CLINIC 2021 Ellendale, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 209 11th St N, Ellendale, ND

Don't miss the excitement! Learn which adjustments to make on your combines, headers, and platforms to optimize harvest. + Get a closer look at the impressive capabilities of Combine Advisor™...

WomanSong Lamoure, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 9797 66th St SE, Lamoure, ND

A celebration of women and the arts of the prairie. Artists, authors, musicians, presenters, workshops and more.

Alex Massa Plays Well With Others Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 319 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD

Alex Massa is coming back through Aberdeen with his indie jazz project called Massa Plays Well With Others. Gustavo Cortinas: drums Kyle Paul: guitar Evan Paydon: bass Alex Massa: trumpet...

Kaiser Ranch, Inc. Retirement Auction Monango, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Steffes Group Inc. is having Kaiser Ranch, Inc. Retirement Auction in Monango ND on Aug 31, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.