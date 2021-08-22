Cancel
Ellendale, ND

What’s up Ellendale: Local events calendar

Ellendale Today
 5 days ago

(ELLENDALE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Ellendale calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ellendale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNrLd_0bZW5SUJ00

Soggy Doggy Dock Diving

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 12800 Co Rd 6D, Aberdeen, SD

Save the date!! Bring your dog for a day of fun at Richmond Lake! Anchors Away will have outdoor service, spectators welcome! More details added soon! Here is how dock diving works: Competitors...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9MGV_0bZW5SUJ00

ELLENDALE COMBINE CLINIC 2021

Ellendale, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 209 11th St N, Ellendale, ND

Don't miss the excitement! Learn which adjustments to make on your combines, headers, and platforms to optimize harvest. + Get a closer look at the impressive capabilities of Combine Advisor™...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2arBwW_0bZW5SUJ00

WomanSong

Lamoure, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 9797 66th St SE, Lamoure, ND

A celebration of women and the arts of the prairie. Artists, authors, musicians, presenters, workshops and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ph8AP_0bZW5SUJ00

Alex Massa Plays Well With Others

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 319 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD

Alex Massa is coming back through Aberdeen with his indie jazz project called Massa Plays Well With Others. Gustavo Cortinas: drums Kyle Paul: guitar Evan Paydon: bass Alex Massa: trumpet...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQDCc_0bZW5SUJ00

Kaiser Ranch, Inc. Retirement Auction

Monango, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Steffes Group Inc. is having Kaiser Ranch, Inc. Retirement Auction in Monango ND on Aug 31, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More

Comments / 0

