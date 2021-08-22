Cancel
Mill City, OR

Live events Mill City — what's coming up

Mill City Digest
Mill City Digest
 5 days ago

(MILL CITY, OR) Mill City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mill City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEN70_0bZW5Rba00

Mill City Eagles Fundraiser Canvas Paint Night!

Mill City, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 640 SW Broadway St., Mill City, OR 97360

Come support the Mill City Eagles Lodge mission of "People helping People" at this great fundraiser!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1azbF9_0bZW5Rba00

Jake Hueni's Memorial

Idanha, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 62681 National Forest Development Road 2261, Idanha, OR 97350

Family and friends of Jake "Rocket Walrus" Hueni would like to extend an invitation to all for his memorial service at Camp Pioneer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fC5Df_0bZW5Rba00

SHS Student Registration

Silverton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 802 Schlador St, Silverton, OR

Student Registration for the 2021-22 School Year Click here for more details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HbAd_0bZW5Rba00

Builders Keepers - Intro to Trails and Bridges at Silver Falls State Park

Silverton, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: V9P9+RQ Silverton, Oregon, Silverton, OR 97381

TKO welcomes our supporters to experience a morning of learning about trail and bridge design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4Ca8_0bZW5Rba00

WWE Salem/Eugene OR: "Boots & Brews" Silver Falls Hike with Salomon

Silverton, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: Silver Falls Highway Southeast, Silverton, OR 97381

Join Women Who Explore and Salomon for a "Boots & Brews" Hike!

Mill City Digest

Mill City Digest

Mill City, OR
ABOUT

With Mill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

