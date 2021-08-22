Live events Mill City — what’s coming up

(MILL CITY, OR) Mill City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mill City area:

Mill City Eagles Fundraiser Canvas Paint Night! Mill City, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 640 SW Broadway St., Mill City, OR 97360

Come support the Mill City Eagles Lodge mission of "People helping People" at this great fundraiser!

Jake Hueni's Memorial Idanha, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 62681 National Forest Development Road 2261, Idanha, OR 97350

Family and friends of Jake "Rocket Walrus" Hueni would like to extend an invitation to all for his memorial service at Camp Pioneer.

SHS Student Registration Silverton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 802 Schlador St, Silverton, OR

Student Registration for the 2021-22 School Year Click here for more details.

Builders Keepers - Intro to Trails and Bridges at Silver Falls State Park Silverton, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: V9P9+RQ Silverton, Oregon, Silverton, OR 97381

TKO welcomes our supporters to experience a morning of learning about trail and bridge design.

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: Silver Falls Highway Southeast, Silverton, OR 97381

Join Women Who Explore and Salomon for a "Boots & Brews" Hike!