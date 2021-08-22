Crosbyton calendar: What's coming up
(CROSBYTON, TX) Live events are coming to Crosbyton.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Crosbyton area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 1600 Bundy St, Matador, TX
Westbrook Vs. Motley County - High School Football [LIVE] is on Facebook. To connect with Westbrook Vs. Motley County - High School Football [LIVE], join Facebook today.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 2202 Buddy Holly Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79404
This is a concert series for the Certified Grown and Sexy! Bringing back 90's R&B!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 1600 Bundy St, Matador, TX
Westbrook Vs. Motley County - High School Football [LIVE] is on Facebook. To connect with Westbrook Vs. Motley County - High School Football [LIVE], join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT290, Lubbock, TX 79402
Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1306 9th St, Lubbock, TX
What you don't know could cost you thousands in lost Social Security Benefits, and the government statement is off by 15-75%! About this Event Wednesday, August 25th @ 6:30 PM or Tuesday, August...
Comments / 0