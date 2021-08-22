Cancel
Crosbyton, TX

Crosbyton calendar: What's coming up

Crosbyton News Beat
 5 days ago

(CROSBYTON, TX) Live events are coming to Crosbyton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Crosbyton area:

hool+Football+2

hool+Football+2

Matador, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1600 Bundy St, Matador, TX

Westbrook Vs. Motley County - High School Football [LIVE] is on Facebook. To connect with Westbrook Vs. Motley County - High School Football [LIVE], join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGeUC_0bZW5Qir00

The Language of Love Gold and White Affair

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2202 Buddy Holly Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79404

This is a concert series for the Certified Grown and Sexy! Bringing back 90's R&B!

Varsity Scrimmage vs Westbrook 7:30 pm

Matador, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1600 Bundy St, Matador, TX

Westbrook Vs. Motley County - High School Football [LIVE] is on Facebook. To connect with Westbrook Vs. Motley County - High School Football [LIVE], join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCif1_0bZW5Qir00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Lubbock

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT290, Lubbock, TX 79402

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nPnIL_0bZW5Qir00

Social Security Questions You Have And the Answers You Need

Lubbock, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1306 9th St, Lubbock, TX

What you don't know could cost you thousands in lost Social Security Benefits, and the government statement is off by 15-75%! About this Event Wednesday, August 25th @ 6:30 PM or Tuesday, August...

Crosbyton News Beat

Crosbyton, TX
ABOUT

With Crosbyton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

