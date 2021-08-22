Cancel
Atkins, VA

Atkins events coming up

Posted by 
Atkins Times
Atkins Times
 5 days ago

(ATKINS, VA) Live events are coming to Atkins.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Atkins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UjH0w_0bZW5Pq800

Needle Felted Sheep with Linda Akers

Wytheville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 570 East Spring Street, Wytheville, VA 24382

Learn the basics for needle felting wool and make this adorable needle felted sheep with Linda Akers! All supplies included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KxODN_0bZW5Pq800

Haunted Nights & Dinner With A Ghost Present "The Halloween Ball Bash"

Wytheville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 585 West Main St, Wytheville, VA 24382

Join the Haunted Nights Crew along with "Dinner With A Ghost" for our 2nd Annual Halloween Ball Bash at the Octagon Mansion at 585

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVMcR_0bZW5Pq800

Name That Tune - Team Trivia at Moon Dog! 7pm

Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 111 E Main St, Marion, VA

Do you think you've got what it takes to win "Name That Tune" Team Trivia Night at Moon Dog Brick Oven of Marion??? Then Assemble your Team and gather up every Tuesday night starting at 7pm for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLYni_0bZW5Pq800

2 Day Barn Quilt Painting Workshop - with Linda Otey

Wytheville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 570 E. Spring St., Wytheville, VA 24382

This is a two day workshop. Linda Otey will walk you through the entire process of designing and making your very own barn quilt!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hu2Di_0bZW5Pq800

CAMP BOOM

Troutdale, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: Teaberry Lane, Troutdale, VA 24378

Camp Boom is an in-person experience. You will learn to apply the tools to reach your true potential in your personal and business life.

Comments / 0

Atkins Times

Atkins Times

Atkins, VA
ABOUT

With Atkins Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

