Seeley Lake, MT

Live events Seeley Lake — what’s coming up

Seeley Lake News Flash
Seeley Lake News Flash
 5 days ago

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) Live events are lining up on the Seeley Lake calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seeley Lake:

Full Moon Yoga at Kettle House in Bonner

Bonner, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 605 Cold Smoke Ave, Bonner-West Riverside, MT 59823

A FLOW TO ALIGN US ALL WITH THE FULL MOON

Atmosphere & Cypress Hill

Bonner-West Riverside, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Bonner, MT

Hip hop mainstays Atmosphere and Cypress Hill will coheadline the KettleHouse Amphitheater on August 25, 2021 with special guest from Z-Trip. This will be the first hip hop concert to hit the Amp...

Modest Mouse Will Return to Missoula for Their First Concert at KettleHouse Amphitheater

Bonner-West Riverside, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Bonner, MT

Alternative rock titans Modest Mouse will make their debut KettleHouse Amphitheater performance on August 24, 2021. The platinum selling rock outfit is gearing up for the release of their seventh...

Eli West & John Reischman Duo @ Placid Lake

Seeley Lake, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Lakeside Concert at Placid Lake Featuring John Reischman, Mandolin & Eli West, Guitar Date: Monday, Aug 30, 2021 Time: doors 6:30 music 7pm Location: 4150 S Placid Lake Rd. Cost: $15 suggested...

Sublime with Rome & Dirty Heads at the KettleHouse Amphitheater 2021

Bonner-West Riverside, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 605 Cold Smoke Lane, Bonner, MT

Sublime with Rome & Dirty Heads live at the KettleHouse Amphitheater High and Mighty Tour with Hirie Tuesday, August 31, 2021 Tickets and more info: https://bit.ly/3hgsnHV

