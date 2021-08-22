Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lockwood, MO

Live events on the horizon in Lockwood

Posted by 
Lockwood Journal
Lockwood Journal
 5 days ago

(LOCKWOOD, MO) Lockwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lockwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFbta_0bZW5NJu00

Annual Lamar Free Fair

Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 202 W 7th St, Lamar, MO

This event listing provided for the Lamar community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DAXyb_0bZW5NJu00

Master’s Voice (gospel quartet)

Walnut Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Come join us for a great night of gospel singing at Eudora Baptist Church. This is a free event. Check out the Masters Voice website here:

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lgh5b_0bZW5NJu00

A Night of Comedy

Carthage, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1605 S Baker Blvd, Carthage, MO

Grace Pointe Assembly of God Presents A Night of Comedy Friday, August 27th. Comedians Dan Kulp ,seen on Good Morning America and Paul May will bring a night of free laughs. Childcare is available...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14g9j6_0bZW5NJu00

Carthage Farmers Market

Carthage, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 714 S Garrison Ave, Carthage, MO

Season: Spring and Summer Market Hours: April 3 - November, 2021Saturday and Wednesday, 7AM - 3PM Location: Central Park, 714 S Garrison Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKIFo_0bZW5NJu00

12-Week Progressive Meditation Workshop

Stockton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 South St, Stockton, MO

Want to learn how to meditate? Wait no longer. We are bringing back our meditation and breathwork workshop! Friday August 27th we will begin our 12 week meditation in breath work workshop. Each...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lockwood Journal

Lockwood Journal

Lockwood, MO
12
Followers
200
Post
669
Views
ABOUT

With Lockwood Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, MO
Lamar, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Lamar, MO
City
Lockwood, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mo Rrb#Eudora Baptist Church#Masters Voice#Mo Grace Pointe Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
AARP
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy