Live events on the horizon in Lockwood

(LOCKWOOD, MO) Lockwood has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lockwood:

Annual Lamar Free Fair Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 202 W 7th St, Lamar, MO

This event listing provided for the Lamar community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Master’s Voice (gospel quartet) Walnut Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Come join us for a great night of gospel singing at Eudora Baptist Church. This is a free event. Check out the Masters Voice website here:

A Night of Comedy Carthage, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1605 S Baker Blvd, Carthage, MO

Grace Pointe Assembly of God Presents A Night of Comedy Friday, August 27th. Comedians Dan Kulp ,seen on Good Morning America and Paul May will bring a night of free laughs. Childcare is available...

Carthage Farmers Market Carthage, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 714 S Garrison Ave, Carthage, MO

Season: Spring and Summer Market Hours: April 3 - November, 2021Saturday and Wednesday, 7AM - 3PM Location: Central Park, 714 S Garrison Avenue

12-Week Progressive Meditation Workshop Stockton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 203 South St, Stockton, MO

Want to learn how to meditate? Wait no longer. We are bringing back our meditation and breathwork workshop! Friday August 27th we will begin our 12 week meditation in breath work workshop. Each...