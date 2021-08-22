Lincoln events calendar

(LINCOLN, KS) Live events are lining up on the Lincoln calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lincoln:

Memorial Service Osborne, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 238 N 1st St, Osborne, KS

Carolyn "Joanie" Joan Sharp Carolyn “Joanie” Sharp of Green Forest, Arkansas was born May 8, 1945, to Claude Denton and Nana Faye (Pattan) Sisco in Berryville, Arkansas. Joanie passed away...

Post Rock Festival Lincoln, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 213 W Lincoln Ave, Lincoln, KS

GREAT FESTIVAL FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY ! The day gets an early start with the Lincoln Recreation Department’s Post Rock Classic, which includes a walk, run and kids’ competition. Registration begins...

Midnight at the Masquerade, a Murder Mystery Dinner Party Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 2101 East Country Club Road, Salina, KS 67401

Join us for a sensational evening as the Murder Mystery Company in Kansas City and Lady In Red present Midnight at the Masquerade.

Cawker City Picnis & Twine‑A‑Thon Cawker City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 719 Wisconsin St, Cawker City, KS

Annual event with parade, games and picnic. Adding twine to the World's Largest Ball of Twine brings a good crowd to Cawker City.

Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3770 Yost Drive, Salina, KS 67401

Join the hottest training in the world- Phil Chalmers' Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers.