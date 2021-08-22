Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Heppner, OR

Heppner calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Heppner News Alert
Heppner News Alert
 5 days ago

(HEPPNER, OR) Heppner is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Heppner area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TMRNO_0bZW5LYS00

Board Work Session Meeting/ Sesión de Trabajo de la Directiva

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 305 SW 11th St, Hermiston, OR

Board Work Session Meeting Sesión de Trabajo de la Directiva You may also like the following events from Rocky Heights Elementary School

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YyFY_0bZW5LYS00

Steps for Success 5K

Hermiston, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 610 Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, OR 97838

Run, walk, or stroll into Fall with this family-friendly event. Vendors, activities, & music provided for entertainment, plus raffle prizes!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YwZuO_0bZW5LYS00

Hermiston City Council Meeting

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 180 NE 2nd St, Hermiston, OR

Meeting will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADtt6_0bZW5LYS00

American Heart Association CPR & First Aid

Hermiston, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 610 Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, OR 97838

This course is designed for community members. CPR instruction, AED instruction, and basic first aid instruction

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VdSYh_0bZW5LYS00

Open House/Visita a los Salones de Clase

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 300 E Catherine Ave, Hermiston, OR

Open House - class lists will be posted on the office door upon your arrival The intent of Open House is to see your child’s classroom, and for you and your child to meet their teacher. We hope to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Heppner News Alert

Heppner News Alert

Heppner, OR
21
Followers
168
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Heppner News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hermiston, OR
Hermiston, OR
Government
City
Heppner, OR
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizens#Cpr#Aed#Open House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy