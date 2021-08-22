Heppner calendar: Events coming up

(HEPPNER, OR) Heppner is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Heppner area:

Board Work Session Meeting/ Sesión de Trabajo de la Directiva Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 305 SW 11th St, Hermiston, OR

Steps for Success 5K Hermiston, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 610 Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, OR 97838

Run, walk, or stroll into Fall with this family-friendly event. Vendors, activities, & music provided for entertainment, plus raffle prizes!

Hermiston City Council Meeting Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 180 NE 2nd St, Hermiston, OR

Meeting will be live-streamed on the city's YouTube channel, https://bit.ly/HermistonYouTube. Citizens also can listen by phone or offer comment remotely by dialing 206-462-5569, meeting ID...

American Heart Association CPR & First Aid Hermiston, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 610 Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston, OR 97838

This course is designed for community members. CPR instruction, AED instruction, and basic first aid instruction

Open House/Visita a los Salones de Clase Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 300 E Catherine Ave, Hermiston, OR

Open House - class lists will be posted on the office door upon your arrival The intent of Open House is to see your child’s classroom, and for you and your child to meet their teacher. We hope to...