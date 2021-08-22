Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hoyt Lakes, MN

Live events Hoyt Lakes — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Hoyt Lakes Daily
Hoyt Lakes Daily
 5 days ago

(HOYT LAKES, MN) Live events are lining up on the Hoyt Lakes calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hoyt Lakes area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NO3DK_0bZW5Kfj00

Brimson Sisu

Brimson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

A quaint 4.4 mile run/walk through the woods, trails, and back-roads of the Brimson, Minnesota with a special nod to the Finnish heritage of the area. The race is a fundraiser for the Brimson Area...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DV5Ny_0bZW5Kfj00

Potluck Celebration

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Sunday, August 22, 2021 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM The Ely Folk School Board is hosting a potluck celebration in honor of Betty Firth and her time serving as the Ely Folk School Program Coordinator. Join...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuB3a_0bZW5Kfj00

Summer COncert Series - RIch Mattson & the Northstars

Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 9th St N, Virginia, MN

While keeping all COVID precautions in mind, We are pleased to announce the return of our popular Summer Concert Series for 2021 in Olcott Park by the Fountain. As in the past, our outdoor...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JMsRT_0bZW5Kfj00

42nd Street

Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 238 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

120 mins | Rated PG-13 | Live Show Young Peggy Sawyer is fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line of ‘Pretty Lady’, the new Broadway show to be directed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfIJu_0bZW5Kfj00

The Northwood's Band

Tower, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1430 Bois Forte Rd, Tower, MN

Join us at Fortune Bay for our FREE outdoor summer music series! We are featuring local bands, will have a small outdoor bar, and Street Tacos and Eats will have their food truck parked here...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes Daily

Hoyt Lakes, MN
3
Followers
233
Post
807
Views
ABOUT

With Hoyt Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brimson, MN
City
Ely, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Hoyt Lakes, MN
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
City
Virginia, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Summer Music#Finnish#The Ely Folk School Board#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy