Live events Hoyt Lakes — what’s coming up

(HOYT LAKES, MN) Live events are lining up on the Hoyt Lakes calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hoyt Lakes area:

Brimson Sisu Brimson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

A quaint 4.4 mile run/walk through the woods, trails, and back-roads of the Brimson, Minnesota with a special nod to the Finnish heritage of the area. The race is a fundraiser for the Brimson Area...

Potluck Celebration Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 209 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

Sunday, August 22, 2021 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM The Ely Folk School Board is hosting a potluck celebration in honor of Betty Firth and her time serving as the Ely Folk School Program Coordinator. Join...

Summer COncert Series - RIch Mattson & the Northstars Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 9th St N, Virginia, MN

While keeping all COVID precautions in mind, We are pleased to announce the return of our popular Summer Concert Series for 2021 in Olcott Park by the Fountain. As in the past, our outdoor...

42nd Street Ely, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 238 E Sheridan St, Ely, MN

120 mins | Rated PG-13 | Live Show Young Peggy Sawyer is fresh off the bus from small-town America and just another face in the chorus line of ‘Pretty Lady’, the new Broadway show to be directed...

The Northwood's Band Tower, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1430 Bois Forte Rd, Tower, MN

Join us at Fortune Bay for our FREE outdoor summer music series! We are featuring local bands, will have a small outdoor bar, and Street Tacos and Eats will have their food truck parked here...