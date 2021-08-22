Cancel
Grantsboro, NC

Grantsboro events calendar

Grantsboro News Watch
 5 days ago

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Live events are lining up on the Grantsboro calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grantsboro:

Spouse Reset Coastal NC

New Bern, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 Middle Street, New Bern, NC 28560

Calling Military Spouses!!! Join us for a great weekend of programming and activities. Childcare included. Some hotel available

New Bern Drag Idol

New Bern, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1209 U.S. 70, #East, New Bern, NC 28560

Come see amateur Drag Artist compete for the chance to be named New Bern Drag Idol!

Magician Bryan Sanders

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 901B Pollock St, New Bern, NC

Bryan Sanders has been performing magic and comedy for 10 years. He’s one of the top entertainers in the South East, making appearances at all of the local hot spots.

Raucous Brothers

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 411 Broad St, New Bern, NC

Raucous Brothers Hosted By New Bern Music Calendar. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at New Bern., Come out for some Sunday Live music!

Bridgeton Mini Storage L2 Storage Auction

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Online Storage Auction at Bridgeton Mini Storage L2 located in New Bern, NC. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3875279 Unit may contain...

Learn More

Grantsboro, NC
ABOUT

With Grantsboro News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

