Live events on the horizon in Bremond

(BREMOND, TX) Bremond has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bremond:

Giant Jenga Hilltop Lakes, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Hilltop Lodge Dr, Hilltop Lakes, TX

Come out and see if you can be the last one with a standing tower. We will have prizes for the winner and everyone that plays gets $1 off their their drinks while the games are going.

License to Carry (LTC) Class Robinson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 5040 TX-340 Loop, Robinson, TX

This course is the state required prerequisite for applying for a new Texas License To Carry (LTC). About this Event Heart of Texas Shooting Center invites you to join us for our License to Carry...

Farmer's Market Most Weekends at Cameron City Park Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Cameron, TX

Farmer's Market Fridays & some Saturdays Summer Hours 8:00 am - 12:00 pm or sold out Watch for signs and weather permitting, the Farmer's Market will be open most weekends at Cameron City Park

Donna Beckham LIVE at Kissing Tree Vineyards Bruceville-Eddy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 109 W 3rd St, Eddy, TX

Come on out for an evening of Food, Wine, Music, and Memories!! Every Saturday evening the historic bank building at Kissing Tree Vineyards transforms into a one of a kind LIVE music experience...

Queer Camp Groesbeck, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1662 Lcr 800, Groesbeck, TX

Welcome to LQC Dallas's second Queer camping trip! The dates are Friday August 27-Sunday August 29. Please fill out this form to completion, READ THE WHOLE FORM, Pay the $25 event fee per person...