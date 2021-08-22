Live events on the horizon in Wright

(WRIGHT, WY) Wright is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wright:

Friday Night Magic Commander Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 107 E 3rd St unit b, Gillette, WY

Come join us for Commander! Friday @6:30 Entry: $5 Every person participating will get a FNM Promo! We would like to remind everyone that proxies/counterfit cards of any kind are not allowed...

Grand Opening Parking Lot Party Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us for our OFFICAL GRAND OPENING EVENT!!!! *9 FOOD TRUCKS *LIVE MUSIC ALL DAY *YARD GAMES *STRONG MAN COMPETITION *TRIAL CLASSES *GYM TOURS *COFFEE SHOP SAMPLES We hope to see you there! Also...

Gillette Historic Preservation Commission Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Gillette Historic Preservation Commission meets the 4th Thursday of every month in the 2nd Floor Community Room at City Hall. This meeting will be conducted online you can use the following...

August Beer Dinner Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 113 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY

Join us for our first dinner collaboration and enjoy 5 courses, each paired with a different brew! We will post the menu and collaboration partner next week! Also check out other Workshops in Gillette

Downtown Gillette Farmers Market Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 118 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY

Season: Year Round Market Hours Monday - Saturdays, 11 am - 6 pm Location: Old Cheesehouse, 118 S. Gillette Avenue