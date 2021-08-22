Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wright, WY

Live events on the horizon in Wright

Posted by 
Wright Today
Wright Today
 5 days ago

(WRIGHT, WY) Wright is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wright:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRE8O_0bZW5G8p00

Friday Night Magic Commander

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 107 E 3rd St unit b, Gillette, WY

Come join us for Commander! Friday @6:30 Entry: $5 Every person participating will get a FNM Promo! We would like to remind everyone that proxies/counterfit cards of any kind are not allowed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057ACE_0bZW5G8p00

Grand Opening Parking Lot Party

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us for our OFFICAL GRAND OPENING EVENT!!!! *9 FOOD TRUCKS *LIVE MUSIC ALL DAY *YARD GAMES *STRONG MAN COMPETITION *TRIAL CLASSES *GYM TOURS *COFFEE SHOP SAMPLES We hope to see you there! Also...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18PHEW_0bZW5G8p00

Gillette Historic Preservation Commission

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Gillette Historic Preservation Commission meets the 4th Thursday of every month in the 2nd Floor Community Room at City Hall. This meeting will be conducted online you can use the following...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HoQjI_0bZW5G8p00

August Beer Dinner

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 113 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY

Join us for our first dinner collaboration and enjoy 5 courses, each paired with a different brew! We will post the menu and collaboration partner next week! Also check out other Workshops in Gillette

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AroWs_0bZW5G8p00

Downtown Gillette Farmers Market

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 118 S Gillette Ave, Gillette, WY

Season: Year Round Market Hours Monday - Saturdays, 11 am - 6 pm Location: Old Cheesehouse, 118 S. Gillette Avenue

Learn More

Comments / 0

Wright Today

Wright Today

Wright, WY
10
Followers
151
Post
596
Views
ABOUT

With Wright Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wright, WY
City
Gillette, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#3rd St#Fnm Promo#Workshops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy