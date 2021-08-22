Live events coming up in Neligh

(NELIGH, NE) Live events are lining up on the Neligh calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Neligh area:

Join the Cub Scout Adventure Battle Creek & Tilden Ne Battle Creek, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Join the Cub Scout adventure: all youth K -5th Grade.

Neligh Farmers Market Neligh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 501 M St, Neligh, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 8:30AM - 11AMLocation:Antelope County Courthouse, 501 Main Street

Beef Blast @ LHNE Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 2010 N 37th St, Norfolk, NE

Please come for our annual Beef Blast silent and live auctions on Sunday, August 29. If you haven’t attended before, it is a very exciting and fun day for LHNE students, parents, and staff – have...

Hot Stone/Cold Stone” Restorative Yoga Practice Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 W Benjamin Ave, Norfolk, NE

Have you been feeling fatigued, anxious, or stressed? It might have something to do with this time of the year. As we approach “Late Summer”, which begins the end of August and lasts through the...

Country Robins Retreat Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 N 18th St, Norfolk, NE

We invite you to join us at our quilt retreat. This retreat will be held August 27-29, 2021 (Friday - Sunday) at Immaculata Monastery & Spirituality Center! Norfolk, NE. Join us for several days...