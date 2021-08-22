Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Neligh, NE

Live events coming up in Neligh

Posted by 
Neligh Today
Neligh Today
 5 days ago

(NELIGH, NE) Live events are lining up on the Neligh calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Neligh area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Thcp_0bZW5FG600

Join the Cub Scout Adventure Battle Creek & Tilden Ne

Battle Creek, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Join the Cub Scout adventure: all youth K -5th Grade.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PiAf_0bZW5FG600

Neligh Farmers Market

Neligh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 501 M St, Neligh, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 8:30AM - 11AMLocation:Antelope County Courthouse, 501 Main Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmpAJ_0bZW5FG600

Beef Blast @ LHNE

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 2010 N 37th St, Norfolk, NE

Please come for our annual Beef Blast silent and live auctions on Sunday, August 29. If you haven’t attended before, it is a very exciting and fun day for LHNE students, parents, and staff – have...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYwtN_0bZW5FG600

Hot Stone/Cold Stone” Restorative Yoga Practice

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 W Benjamin Ave, Norfolk, NE

Have you been feeling fatigued, anxious, or stressed? It might have something to do with this time of the year. As we approach “Late Summer”, which begins the end of August and lasts through the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36l8XN_0bZW5FG600

Country Robins Retreat

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 300 N 18th St, Norfolk, NE

We invite you to join us at our quilt retreat. This retreat will be held August 27-29, 2021 (Friday - Sunday) at Immaculata Monastery & Spirituality Center! Norfolk, NE. Join us for several days...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Neligh Today

Neligh Today

Neligh, NE
17
Followers
192
Post
919
Views
ABOUT

With Neligh Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neligh, NE
Norfolk, NE
Government
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cub Scout#Beef Blast#Lhne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Auctions
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy