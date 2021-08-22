Cancel
Gualala, CA

Events on the Gualala calendar

Gualala Digest
Gualala Digest
 5 days ago

(GUALALA, CA) Gualala has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gualala area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0AmL_0bZW5ENN00

Harvest Begins - Campovida Member's & their Guests Only — Campovida

Hopland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 13601 Old River Rd, Hopland, CA

Harvest Begins As a member of the Campovida Wine Stewardship, Wine Club, and in celebration of the beginning of harvest, we invite you to join us for updates about Campovida, the winemaking plans...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZDhg_0bZW5ENN00

Fish Rock

Boonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 17700 Boonville Rd, Boonville, CA

When it comes to hardcore mixed-terrain bike racing in rural Anderson Valley, there’s only one: Fish Rock. Fish Rock is a competitive bicycle race and festival featuring one massive route from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MzSDv_0bZW5ENN00

Wild Foraging and Tending Weekend

Stewarts Point, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Skagg Springs Rd, Stewarts Point, CA 95480

Wild Foraging and Tending Class on a beautiful private thousand acre preserve

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wqv6X_0bZW5ENN00

Boonville Farmers Market

Boonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 14025 CA-128, Boonville, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Fridays, 4pm - 7pm Location: 17700 Boonville Road

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1risuB_0bZW5ENN00

Gowan’s Cider 145th Anniversary Gravenstein Harvest Festival — in the Orchard!

Philo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6320 CA-128, Philo, CA

Sample award-winning hard ciders as you walk through 3 acres of beautiful historic apple orchards. What better place to drink cider than under the apple …\n

Gualala Digest

Gualala Digest

Gualala, CA
With Gualala Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

