Red Rock, AZ

Live events Red Rock — what’s coming up

Red Rock News Beat
 5 days ago

(RED ROCK, AZ) Red Rock has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Red Rock area:

Movies on the Lawn - Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center

Oro Valley, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Join in for a free Drive-in Movie series at the Oro Valley Community Center driving range every fourth Saturday of every month this summer for safe and secure movie nights! G or PG rated movies...

City Council Meeting

Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

City of Eloy 595 North C Street Suite 104 Eloy, AZ 85131 Phone: 520-466-9201 Fax: 520-466-3161 Business Hours: Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Karaoke with Rosie

Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3802 W Frontier St, Eloy, AZ

Come out to the Tumbleweed Inn for an entertaining night of karaoke. **Masks are optional and dancing is allowed, yay! 520-466-9972 3802 W Frontier St. Eloy, AZ 85131 Carry Out is available...

Steve Berry Martial Arts Academy — Town of Marana

Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 11555 W Civic Center Dr, Marana, AZ

Chuck Norris system karate is a combination of Korean Tang Soo Do, Japanese Akido, UFAF Brazilian Ju-Jitsu, and American Boxing. It is taught by Master Instructor Steve Berry, whom has 20 years of...

Open House - 11:00 - 2:00 PM

Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 6269064 in Robson Ranch Casa Grande starts on Wed, Aug 25, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM MST.

ABOUT

With Red Rock News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

