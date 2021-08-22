Live events coming up in Cove
(COVE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Cove calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cove:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1501 S Park Dr, Broken Bow, OK
Join us Sunday morning as we worship together and hear a word from our Pastor.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM
New Ways, Better Days Contact:For more information, Call Lisa E. 479-243-3542
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Broken Bow Casino Hosted By Matt Ash & The Stand Alones. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 pm and happening at Broken Bow., Full Band Show
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: xxxx, Broken Bow, OK 74728
RETREAT YOURSELF! Join us near Weatherford, TX at a beautiful private wooded property for a women's retreat where you are FREE TO JUST BE!
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 28 Old Hochatown Road, Broken Bow, OK 74728
Let's get ready to rumble at the Hochatown Saloon with the Micro Wrestling Federation!
