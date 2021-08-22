Cancel
Cove, AR

Live events coming up in Cove

Cove News Beat
 5 days ago

(COVE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Cove calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azENo_0bZW5Cbv00

Sunday Morning Worship Service

Broken Bow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1501 S Park Dr, Broken Bow, OK

Join us Sunday morning as we worship together and hear a word from our Pastor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnyZd_0bZW5Cbv00

Narcotics Anonymous Support Group

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

New Ways, Better Days Contact:For more information, Call Lisa E. 479-243-3542

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqJeW_0bZW5Cbv00

Broken Bow Casino

Broken Bow, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Broken Bow Casino Hosted By Matt Ash & The Stand Alones. Event starts at Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 pm and happening at Broken Bow., Full Band Show

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZlTG_0bZW5Cbv00

Camp Amethyst Women's Retreat

Broken Bow, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: xxxx, Broken Bow, OK 74728

RETREAT YOURSELF! Join us near Weatherford, TX at a beautiful private wooded property for a women's retreat where you are FREE TO JUST BE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwX2T_0bZW5Cbv00

Micro Wrestling Returns to Broken Bow, OK!

Broken Bow, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 28 Old Hochatown Road, Broken Bow, OK 74728

Let's get ready to rumble at the Hochatown Saloon with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Cove, AR
With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

