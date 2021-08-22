Tamms calendar: Coming events

(TAMMS, IL) Tamms has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tamms:

Willow Springs Fall Fest Tamms, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Betts Road, Tamms, IL 62988

Our grounds are open to all genres of people looking to enjoy a more balanced life in a peaceful and beautiful setting.

Centenary UMC Cape Girardeau MO Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 300 N Ellis St, Cape Girardeau, MO

Centenary UMC Traditional Worship Service - Centenary UMC Traditional Service

Crafternoon: Button Collage Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 711 Clark St, Cape Girardeau, MO

Crafternoons are BACK! This month, create a bright and beautiful picture using buttons. Space is limited, and registration is required. Register here...

Crystal Leigh Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 11 S Spanish St, Cape Girardeau, MO

Live Music: Crystal Leigh is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music: Crystal Leigh, join Facebook today.

CornFish at Lawless Harley Davidson Scott City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2100 E Outer Rd, Scott City, MO

Corn fish will be playing a live show at Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott city Missouri. Showtime from 12pm-4pm