Events on the Ennis calendar

(ENNIS, MT) Live events are lining up on the Ennis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ennis area:

Abundant Life Family Camp Out Gallatin Gateway, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 409 Lynde Street, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730

Church Family camp out for all ages for the young to the young at heart. Day activities and evening meeting with guest speaker.

Live Music Chandler Huntley Virginia City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Live Music Chandler Huntley is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music Chandler Huntley, join Facebook today.

Erica Falls Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 33 Lone Peak Dr, Big Sky, MT

We've wanted Erica Falls here for over a year so we're thrilled to bring her to Big Sky Town Center on Thursday, August 26. Soul singer and songwriter Erica Falls credits her unique vintage sound...

Ennis Campout Ennis, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 15 Geyser St, Ennis, MT

Campout and run in Ennis, MT. Some are heading up before Friday and will be doing a few trails during the day, there is good fishing nearby. * a fishing license is needed. A trail is planed for...

Wild Rivers Film Tour Ennis Ennis, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 213 Main Street, Ennis, MT 59729

The Wild Rivers Film Tour returns for its 6th year! Films celebrate wild rivers, the people who love them, and the need to protect them.