Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ennis, MT

Events on the Ennis calendar

Posted by 
Ennis Journal
Ennis Journal
 5 days ago

(ENNIS, MT) Live events are lining up on the Ennis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ennis area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aR4vy_0bZW5AqT00

Abundant Life Family Camp Out

Gallatin Gateway, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 409 Lynde Street, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730

Church Family camp out for all ages for the young to the young at heart. Day activities and evening meeting with guest speaker.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvLKB_0bZW5AqT00

Live Music Chandler Huntley

Virginia City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Live Music Chandler Huntley is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music Chandler Huntley, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZLu9_0bZW5AqT00

Erica Falls

Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 33 Lone Peak Dr, Big Sky, MT

We've wanted Erica Falls here for over a year so we're thrilled to bring her to Big Sky Town Center on Thursday, August 26. Soul singer and songwriter Erica Falls credits her unique vintage sound...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2ngV_0bZW5AqT00

Ennis Campout

Ennis, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 15 Geyser St, Ennis, MT

Campout and run in Ennis, MT. Some are heading up before Friday and will be doing a few trails during the day, there is good fishing nearby. * a fishing license is needed. A trail is planed for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENEMB_0bZW5AqT00

Wild Rivers Film Tour Ennis

Ennis, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 213 Main Street, Ennis, MT 59729

The Wild Rivers Film Tour returns for its 6th year! Films celebrate wild rivers, the people who love them, and the need to protect them.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ennis Journal

Ennis Journal

Ennis, MT
11
Followers
192
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big Sky, MT
Government
City
Gallatin Gateway, MT
Ennis, MT
Government
City
Big Sky, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Ennis, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Church Family#Big Sky Town Center#Mt Campout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy