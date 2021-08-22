Cancel
Montague, MA

Coming soon: Montague events

Montague Updates
Montague Updates
 5 days ago

(MONTAGUE, MA) Montague has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montague:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcvju_0bZW58AG00

ECHO Greenfield: A Return to Vibrancy on Miles Street: From Greenfield's Train Station to the Greenfield Energy Park

Greenfield, MA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 324 Main St, Greenfield, MA

Sandy Thomas will discuss how this section of town was first transformed as the town graveyard, then was renovated to become an active train station at the crossroads of N-S and E-W rail traffic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17D7QI_0bZW58AG00

Bilingual StoryWalk

Montague, MA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Bilingual StoryWalks @ Peskeumskut Park, near the playground: July 28 and August 25. Scan the QR code at the end of the story to be entered into a monthly prize drawing. Meet us at the Great Falls...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27bEk3_0bZW58AG00

Small Works Exhibit and Sale

Montague, MA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 440 Greenfield Rd, Montague, MA

This is an open (non-juried) show of original visual art by members of the community. Each piece is no larger than 10" in any dimension. There will be a reception on Aug. 1 from 1-4 p.m. Artists...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdg9y_0bZW58AG00

Young Frankenstein

Turners Falls, Montague, MA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 Industrial Blvd, Turners Falls, MA

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant...

JCPA Open House

Turners Falls, Montague, MA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 Industrial Blvd, Turners Falls, MA

Mark your calendars for our open house! We will have trial dance classes and an info session with our Director of Ja'Duke Inc. If you are already enrolled and bring a friend who is NOT enrolled...

Montague Updates

Montague Updates

Montague, MA
With Montague Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
CNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

