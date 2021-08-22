Coming soon: Montague events

(MONTAGUE, MA) Montague has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montague:

ECHO Greenfield: A Return to Vibrancy on Miles Street: From Greenfield's Train Station to the Greenfield Energy Park Greenfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 324 Main St, Greenfield, MA

Sandy Thomas will discuss how this section of town was first transformed as the town graveyard, then was renovated to become an active train station at the crossroads of N-S and E-W rail traffic...

Bilingual StoryWalk Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Bilingual StoryWalks @ Peskeumskut Park, near the playground: July 28 and August 25. Scan the QR code at the end of the story to be entered into a monthly prize drawing. Meet us at the Great Falls...

Small Works Exhibit and Sale Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 440 Greenfield Rd, Montague, MA

This is an open (non-juried) show of original visual art by members of the community. Each piece is no larger than 10" in any dimension. There will be a reception on Aug. 1 from 1-4 p.m. Artists...

Young Frankenstein Turners Falls, Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 Industrial Blvd, Turners Falls, MA

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant...

JCPA Open House Turners Falls, Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 Industrial Blvd, Turners Falls, MA

Mark your calendars for our open house! We will have trial dance classes and an info session with our Director of Ja'Duke Inc. If you are already enrolled and bring a friend who is NOT enrolled...