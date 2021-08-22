Events on the Superior calendar

(SUPERIOR, NE) Live events are coming to Superior.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Superior:

Alcoholics Anonymous: Beloit Brown Bag Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

This event listing provided for the Beloit community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Mary Lanning Healthcare - Blue Hill Medical Clinic Blue Hill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 102 N Pine St, Blue Hill, NE 68930

Mary Lanning Healthcare - Health Fair - Blue Hill Medical Clinic

Celebration of life Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:45 PM

Address: 325 W 6th St, Concordia, KS

Here is Rita Begnoche’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 11, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Rita Begnoche (Concordia, Kansas). Family...

Hebron Farmers Market Hebron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - September 2021Saturdays, 7 am - sellout Location: 240 Lincoln Avenue