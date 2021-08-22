Cancel
Superior, NE

Events on the Superior calendar

Superior News Alert
5 days ago
 5 days ago

(SUPERIOR, NE) Live events are coming to Superior.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Superior:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JpbZ_0bZW57HX00

Alcoholics Anonymous: Beloit Brown Bag

Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

This event listing provided for the Beloit community events calendar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJm0M_0bZW57HX00

Mary Lanning Healthcare - Blue Hill Medical Clinic

Blue Hill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 102 N Pine St, Blue Hill, NE 68930

Mary Lanning Healthcare - Health Fair - Blue Hill Medical Clinic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ooMlQ_0bZW57HX00

Celebration of life

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:45 PM

Address: 325 W 6th St, Concordia, KS

Here is Rita Begnoche’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 11, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Rita Begnoche (Concordia, Kansas). Family...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JF9yH_0bZW57HX00

Hebron Farmers Market

Hebron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - September 2021Saturdays, 7 am - sellout Location: 240 Lincoln Avenue

Superior News Alert

Superior News Alert

Superior, NE
With Superior News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

