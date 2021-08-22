Cancel
Sundance, WY

Sundance events coming up

Sundance Voice
Sundance Voice
 5 days ago

(SUNDANCE, WY) Sundance is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sundance area:

Fall Season Begins

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Yellow Jacket Ln, Spearfish, SD

Fall Season Begins at Meier Hall, AT University St, Spearfish, SD 57783, Spearfish, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Live Music with Rebel VanLoh at Miller Creek Pub & Patio at the Elkhorn Ridge Golf Club

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 6845 St Onge Rd, Spearfish, SD

Explore all upcoming elkhorn ridge events in Lead, United States, find information & tickets for upcoming elkhorn ridge events happening in Lead, United States.

Open Mic Comedy w/ Matt Trask

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 529 N Main St, Spearfish, SD

Matt Trask will be hosting our first open mic comedy night in Spearfish. Please come and see how funny you really are. Also check out other Comedy Events in Spearfish , Entertainment Events in...

Downtown Friday Nights Spearfish

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join us for great music, a beer garden and food booths, sidewalk sales and street vendors, and a kids play area with a jumping castle and petting zoo. 2021 lineup:June 4: Brandon JonesJune 11: 32...

Spearfish Creek Wine Bar Presents: Seth & Sara

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 127 W Grant St, Spearfish, SD

Join us at Spearfish Creek Wine Bar for live music, delicious dishes, and a wide variety of wines! "Seth and Sara" have been van-life-ing it across the country performing both their originals and...

Learn More

