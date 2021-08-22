Live events on the horizon in Ipswich

(IPSWICH, SD) Ipswich has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ipswich:

Sunday Service Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 502 E Melgaard Rd, Aberdeen, SD

You can always check us out online. At The Journey Church, we see God moving in our community on a daily basis. We would love for you to join us this Sunday. #lovinggod #lovingpeople...

Main Street Summer Concert Series Aberdeen South Dakota Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 208 S Main St #2, Aberdeen, SD

ZenFlow Yoga and Sound Bath Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 10 Railroad Ave SW, Aberdeen, SD

Join us for our last yoga event of the summer! One hour of blissful slow flow/restorative yoga. Afterwards will be a half hour sound bath meditation with Tibetan Singing Bowls and Gong. Ending...

GDWFLRCKT Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 319 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD

GDWFLRCKT is a local folk fusion band that be playin\' Roger Frank II- drums Isaac Seaton- guitar/banjo/vocals Brady Hellwig- guitar/vocals Jim Seaton- fiddle/bass/vocals Opening for them is...

Wolves Tri Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1200 S Jay St, Aberdeen, SD

400 Meter Swim, 12 Mile Bike, and 3 mile Run Individual Age Groups: 19 & U, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, and 50+ Team Competition - Swim, Bike, Run Check out the website link for more detailed information