Ipswich, SD

Live events on the horizon in Ipswich

Ipswich Journal
Ipswich Journal
 5 days ago

(IPSWICH, SD) Ipswich has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ipswich:

Sunday Service

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 502 E Melgaard Rd, Aberdeen, SD

You can always check us out online. At The Journey Church, we see God moving in our community on a daily basis. We would love for you to join us this Sunday. #lovinggod #lovingpeople...

Main Street Summer Concert Series Aberdeen South Dakota

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 208 S Main St #2, Aberdeen, SD

Main Street Summer Concert Series Aberdeen South Dakota at Aberdeen Downtown Association, 208 S Main St Suite #2, Aberdeen, SD 57401, Aberdeen, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm

ZenFlow Yoga and Sound Bath

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 10 Railroad Ave SW, Aberdeen, SD

Join us for our last yoga event of the summer! One hour of blissful slow flow/restorative yoga. Afterwards will be a half hour sound bath meditation with Tibetan Singing Bowls and Gong. Ending...

GDWFLRCKT

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 319 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD

GDWFLRCKT is a local folk fusion band that be playin\' Roger Frank II- drums Isaac Seaton- guitar/banjo/vocals Brady Hellwig- guitar/vocals Jim Seaton- fiddle/bass/vocals Opening for them is...

Wolves Tri

Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1200 S Jay St, Aberdeen, SD

400 Meter Swim, 12 Mile Bike, and 3 mile Run Individual Age Groups: 19 & U, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, and 50+ Team Competition - Swim, Bike, Run Check out the website link for more detailed information

Ipswich Journal

Ipswich, SD
ABOUT

With Ipswich Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

