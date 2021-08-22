Live events coming up in Lake Toxaway

(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Live events are coming to Lake Toxaway.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake Toxaway:

Designer Showhouse Panel: Development and Conservation Rosman, NC

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1050 Diamond Creek Rd, Rosman, NC

Panel: Development and Conservation Tuesday, August 24, 11 a.m. until... Smoke Rise Field Club Ticketed Event: $60.00 Celebrate the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau’s natural resources with a panel...

Killer Bees Honey Farm Apiary Tours & Culinary Experience Lake Toxaway, NC

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10932 Rosman Hwy, Lake Toxaway, NC

Learn about bees and taste their honey at Killer Bees Honey Farm Apiary Tours & Culinary Experience in Toxaway, NC.

The Creative Power of Water – Cashiers, NC

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

One of the detractors that works against our creativity is TIME! This Unique Photo RETREAT, designed by Robin Davis, will give you TIME to relax, think, and explore, while gently igniting your...

Fly Tying Workshops Rosman, NC

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 25 Parkway Rd, Rosman, NC

Join us for a free fly tying workshop every Tuesday over at the Forks of the River Taproom. Each week we will explore new skills and a new fly. Vise will be provided if you can not bring your own...

Sounds Of Jericho Sapphire, NC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 120 Handicap Dr, Sapphire, NC

Private Event Function - Closed to Public - See August 29th for Public Appearance in this area.