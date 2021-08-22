Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Toxaway, NC

Live events coming up in Lake Toxaway

Posted by 
Lake Toxaway News Alert
Lake Toxaway News Alert
 5 days ago

(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Live events are coming to Lake Toxaway.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lake Toxaway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28g79k_0bZW53kd00

Designer Showhouse Panel: Development and Conservation

Rosman, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1050 Diamond Creek Rd, Rosman, NC

Panel: Development and Conservation Tuesday, August 24, 11 a.m. until... Smoke Rise Field Club Ticketed Event: $60.00 Celebrate the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau’s natural resources with a panel...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292nzI_0bZW53kd00

Killer Bees Honey Farm Apiary Tours & Culinary Experience

Lake Toxaway, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10932 Rosman Hwy, Lake Toxaway, NC

Learn about bees and taste their honey at Killer Bees Honey Farm Apiary Tours & Culinary Experience in Toxaway, NC.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZBsX_0bZW53kd00

The Creative Power of Water –

Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

One of the detractors that works against our creativity is TIME! This Unique Photo RETREAT, designed by Robin Davis, will give you TIME to relax, think, and explore, while gently igniting your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhY2Z_0bZW53kd00

Fly Tying Workshops

Rosman, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 25 Parkway Rd, Rosman, NC

Join us for a free fly tying workshop every Tuesday over at the Forks of the River Taproom. Each week we will explore new skills and a new fly. Vise will be provided if you can not bring your own...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xj5v3_0bZW53kd00

Sounds Of Jericho

Sapphire, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 120 Handicap Dr, Sapphire, NC

Private Event Function - Closed to Public - See August 29th for Public Appearance in this area.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake Toxaway News Alert

Lake Toxaway News Alert

Lake Toxaway, NC
25
Followers
202
Post
939
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Toxaway News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosman, NC
City
Lake Toxaway, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nc Learn#Vise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy