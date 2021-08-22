Live events Bylas — what’s coming up
(BYLAS, AZ) Bylas has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Bylas area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM
Address: 2855 U.S. 70, Thatcher, AZ 85552
DRAG TAKEOVER!!! Join us a DRAG takes over Safford/Thatcher AZ Saturday Aug 28th!!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 527 East Armory Rd, Safford, AZ
The Safford Gun Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Safford, AZ. This Safford gun show is held at Graham County Fairgrounds and hosted by Matrix Reloaded. All federal, state and local...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ
Are you a local producer, farmer, rancher or gardener that wants to learn about building a brand and creating an online presence? Then this workshop is for you! Join the Gila Valley Food Coalition...
