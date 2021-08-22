Cancel
Bylas, AZ

Live events Bylas — what’s coming up

Bylas Today
Bylas Today
 5 days ago

(BYLAS, AZ) Bylas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bylas area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELkEz_0bZW52ru00

Drag Takeover!

Thatcher, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 2855 U.S. 70, Thatcher, AZ 85552

DRAG TAKEOVER!!! Join us a DRAG takes over Safford/Thatcher AZ Saturday Aug 28th!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oWWsF_0bZW52ru00

Safford Gun Show

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 527 East Armory Rd, Safford, AZ

The Safford Gun Show will be held on Aug 28th – 29th, 2021 in Safford, AZ. This Safford gun show is held at Graham County Fairgrounds and hosted by Matrix Reloaded. All federal, state and local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4sUm_0bZW52ru00

Gila Valley Food Coalition - Marketing & Social Media Basics Workshop

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ

Are you a local producer, farmer, rancher or gardener that wants to learn about building a brand and creating an online presence? Then this workshop is for you! Join the Gila Valley Food Coalition...

Bylas, AZ
With Bylas Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

