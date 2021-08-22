Ravenna calendar: What's coming up

(RAVENNA, NE) Ravenna is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ravenna:

Senior Coalition Kearney, NE

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1007 2nd Ave, Kearney, NE

Chair: Jackie Purdy Meeting Schedule: 4th Tuesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. The purpose of the Senior Coalition is to offer monthly community education to the retired community. This committee...

RC - Three Trails Classic Series Kearney, NE

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3807 Avenue N, Kearney, NE

Don’t miss the first annual Three Trails Classic Series Draft Horse Show, which will take place the last weekend of August in the LandMark Implement Arena at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds...

UNK Wrestling Banquet - Featuring Kamaru Usman Kearney, NE

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 2nd Ave, Kearney, Kearney, NE 68847

Join the UNK Wrestling program on October 2nd for our fundraiser banquet for a new wrestling facility that is set to break ground this Fall.

The Sandlot Kearney, NE

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 2318 Central Ave, Kearney, NE

During a summer of friendship and adventure, one boy becomes a part of the gang, nine boys become a team and their leader becomes a legend by confronting the terrifying mystery beyond the right...

Ravenna Farmers Market Ravenna, NE

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 322 Grand Ave, Ravenna, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Fridays, 4 pm - 7 pm(First Fridays, 5 - 9 pm) Location: Genoa Street