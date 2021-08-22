Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ravenna, NE

Ravenna calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ravenna Today
Ravenna Today
 5 days ago

(RAVENNA, NE) Ravenna is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ravenna:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k1Br9_0bZW51zB00

Senior Coalition

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1007 2nd Ave, Kearney, NE

Chair: Jackie Purdy Meeting Schedule: 4th Tuesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. The purpose of the Senior Coalition is to offer monthly community education to the retired community. This committee...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hvz9b_0bZW51zB00

RC - Three Trails Classic Series

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3807 Avenue N, Kearney, NE

Don’t miss the first annual Three Trails Classic Series Draft Horse Show, which will take place the last weekend of August in the LandMark Implement Arena at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzXCG_0bZW51zB00

UNK Wrestling Banquet - Featuring Kamaru Usman

Kearney, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 2nd Ave, Kearney, Kearney, NE 68847

Join the UNK Wrestling program on October 2nd for our fundraiser banquet for a new wrestling facility that is set to break ground this Fall.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iCTM3_0bZW51zB00

The Sandlot

Kearney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 2318 Central Ave, Kearney, NE

During a summer of friendship and adventure, one boy becomes a part of the gang, nine boys become a team and their leader becomes a legend by confronting the terrifying mystery beyond the right...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OEpgW_0bZW51zB00

Ravenna Farmers Market

Ravenna, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 322 Grand Ave, Ravenna, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Fridays, 4 pm - 7 pm(First Fridays, 5 - 9 pm) Location: Genoa Street

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ravenna Today

Ravenna Today

Ravenna, NE
10
Followers
191
Post
984
Views
ABOUT

With Ravenna Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ravenna, NE
City
Kearney, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Education#Ne Chair#The Senior Coalition#Ne 68847 Join#Unk Wrestling
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unk
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy