Meade, KS

Events on the Meade calendar

Posted by 
Meade Times
Meade Times
 5 days ago

(MEADE, KS) Live events are coming to Meade.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meade:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2I1z_0bZW506S00

7th Annual Seward County PRCA Rodeo

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The 7th Annual Seward County PRCA Rodeo is BACK for 2021. Come watch Bareback Bronc Riding, Tie-down Roping, Team Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, and NEW...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzsCG_0bZW506S00

Free DACA Renewal Clinic

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1001 N 2nd Ave, Dodge City, KS

Free DACA Renewal Clinic is on Facebook. To connect with Free DACA Renewal Clinic, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12cd2E_0bZW506S00

Austin French

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 4100 W Comanche St, Dodge City, KS

United Wireless Arena is proud to announce that MercyMe is returning to Dodge City on Sunday, August 22nd! MercyMe and special guest Austin French are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035wcv_0bZW506S00

Unconscious Bias - Identity: Laying the Foundation for Understanding Bias

Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Facilitated by Maria Ortiz-Smith, SWPRSC CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/UkFKDH9CwNohHMit8 Reaching educational equity requires reflective...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUN78_0bZW506S00

Youth Explosion

Dodge City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2012 1st Ave, Dodge City, KS

Everyone is welcome for this FREE event! Saturday, August 28 @ The Alley from 2:00 - 8:00pm Sunday, 29th Bilingual Service @ 11:00am Sunday, 29th @ 6:30pm Youth Service 2012 1st Ave FREE FOOD...

Meade Times

Meade Times

Meade, KS
With Meade Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

