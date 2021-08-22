Panguitch events coming soon

(PANGUITCH, UT) Panguitch is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Panguitch:

Live Voltage AC/DC Tribute Show Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 90 West Hoover Avenue, Cedar City, UT 84720

Live Voltage AC/DC Show is coming to rock Cedar City, Utah https://lvacdc.com/event/cedar-city/

Cedar City Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1460 S. Providence Center Dr., Cedar City, UT 84720

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.

Ryan Stream Motivational Speaker, Musician, and Veteran Feat Travis Richey Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 North 100 East, Cedar City, UT 84720

Ryan Stream is a highly esteemed motivational speaker, musician, and Veteran with a heart that pumps passion and positive change!

Parowan Community Theater: Saturday's Warrior Parowan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 27 N Main St, Parowan, UT

Enjoy Saturday’s Warrior performance by Parowan Community Theater on August 27th from 7pm at Aladdin Theatre (27 N Main St, Parowan). Tickets $5

Karaoke Night Duck Creek Village, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1460 Duck Creek Ridge Rd, Duck Creek Village, UT

If you love to sing in your car, in the mirror, or in the shower karaoke night at Pinewoods Resort is the event for you!

Bring the whole family for a rockin\' good time and good eats from the...