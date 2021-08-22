Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Panguitch, UT

Panguitch events coming soon

Posted by 
Panguitch Daily
Panguitch Daily
 5 days ago

(PANGUITCH, UT) Panguitch is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Panguitch:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44eih0_0bZW4zNx00

Live Voltage AC/DC Tribute Show

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 90 West Hoover Avenue, Cedar City, UT 84720

Live Voltage AC/DC Show is coming to rock Cedar City, Utah https://lvacdc.com/event/cedar-city/

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CIFNj_0bZW4zNx00

Cedar City Deseret Industries Donation Drop-Off

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1460 S. Providence Center Dr., Cedar City, UT 84720

This Deseret Industries is accepting donations by appointment only. Sign up here or visit deseretindustries.org/reopen to learn more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3iVT_0bZW4zNx00

Ryan Stream Motivational Speaker, Musician, and Veteran Feat Travis Richey

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 105 North 100 East, Cedar City, UT 84720

Ryan Stream is a highly esteemed motivational speaker, musician, and Veteran with a heart that pumps passion and positive change!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1srd_0bZW4zNx00

Parowan Community Theater: Saturday's Warrior

Parowan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 27 N Main St, Parowan, UT

Enjoy Saturday’s Warrior performance by Parowan Community Theater on August 27th from 7pm at Aladdin Theatre (27 N Main St, Parowan). Tickets $5

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GmMo_0bZW4zNx00

Karaoke Night

Duck Creek Village, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1460 Duck Creek Ridge Rd, Duck Creek Village, UT

If you love to sing in your car, in the mirror, or in the shower karaoke night at Pinewoods Resort is the event for you!\nBring the whole family for a rockin\' good time and good eats from the...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Panguitch Daily

Panguitch Daily

Panguitch, UT
5
Followers
203
Post
882
Views
ABOUT

With Panguitch Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Panguitch, UT
Panguitch, UT
Government
City
Cedar City, UT
City
Duck Creek Village, UT
Cedar City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ut#This Deseret Industries#Parowan Community Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy