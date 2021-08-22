Winthrop calendar: Coming events

(WINTHROP, WA) Winthrop has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winthrop:

Post 82 monthly meeting Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

American Legion Post 82, Tonasket, meets on the first Monday of each month at 5pm.

Rock N Roll Car Show Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 607 Okoma Dr, Omak, WA

Rock n Roll Car Show ~ all classics and customs welcome. Poker Run: 6pm. $10 buy in. Live music: Company Band. Food Vendors & Beer Garden Family Friendly

JAM at Sweetriver Pateros, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 203 Pateros Mall, Pateros, WA 98846

Finish the summer off right! Reggae in the SweetRiver's Lawn.

Tonasket's Garlic Fesitval Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Tonasket, WA

Explore all upcoming garlic events in Tonasket, find information & tickets for upcoming garlic events happening in Tonasket.

Hydro Boat Races Pateros, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Great racing on the water. Come see the boats up close, hear the roars and feel the excitement of each lap.