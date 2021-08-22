Winthrop calendar: Coming events
(WINTHROP, WA) Winthrop has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winthrop:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
American Legion Post 82, Tonasket, meets on the first Monday of each month at 5pm.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 607 Okoma Dr, Omak, WA
Rock n Roll Car Show ~ all classics and customs welcome. Poker Run: 6pm. $10 buy in. Live music: Company Band. Food Vendors & Beer Garden Family Friendly
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 203 Pateros Mall, Pateros, WA 98846
Finish the summer off right! Reggae in the SweetRiver's Lawn.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: Tonasket, WA
Explore all upcoming garlic events in Tonasket, find information & tickets for upcoming garlic events happening in Tonasket.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Great racing on the water. Come see the boats up close, hear the roars and feel the excitement of each lap.
