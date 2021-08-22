Cancel
Winthrop, WA

Winthrop calendar: Coming events

Winthrop Digest
Winthrop Digest
 5 days ago

(WINTHROP, WA) Winthrop has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winthrop:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vesN_0bZW4yVE00

Post 82 monthly meeting

Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

American Legion Post 82, Tonasket, meets on the first Monday of each month at 5pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUbxH_0bZW4yVE00

Rock N Roll Car Show

Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 607 Okoma Dr, Omak, WA

Rock n Roll Car Show ~ all classics and customs welcome. Poker Run: 6pm. $10 buy in. Live music: Company Band. Food Vendors & Beer Garden Family Friendly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9HsW_0bZW4yVE00

JAM at Sweetriver

Pateros, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 203 Pateros Mall, Pateros, WA 98846

Finish the summer off right! Reggae in the SweetRiver's Lawn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJoAB_0bZW4yVE00

Tonasket's Garlic Fesitval

Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Tonasket, WA

Explore all upcoming garlic events in Tonasket, find information & tickets for upcoming garlic events happening in Tonasket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNMX5_0bZW4yVE00

Hydro Boat Races

Pateros, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Great racing on the water. Come see the boats up close, hear the roars and feel the excitement of each lap.

Winthrop Digest

Winthrop Digest

Winthrop, WA
With Winthrop Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

