Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boron Today

Boron calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Boron Today
Boron Today
 5 days ago

(BORON, CA) Boron is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXJI8_0bZW4xcV00

Blunt session

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 44355 40th Street East, Lancaster, CA 93535

Performing live YoungPhillyBlunt, Slim400, Lilddy Mechelle also VIP Tables Available -Exotic Dancers $15 presales tickets $20 at the door

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uiz40_0bZW4xcV00

LA FAME STUDIOS FREE TRIAL CLASS

Helendale, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 15055 Vista Road, Helendale, CA 92342

Dance for all ages Open enrollment and free trial class every first Saturday from 12 to 4

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c4eDt_0bZW4xcV00

Boxing & Barbells Certification Level 1 Rosamond, CA

Rosamond, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2972 Poplar St #6482, Rosamond, CA

Come work with renowned trainer Cary Williams in Rosamond, CA. Get certified in the hottest workout around! The Boxing & Barbells Instructor training course is the most detailed boxing...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47MD47_0bZW4xcV00

Willow Springs Raceway – Supercar Experience – Los Angeles, California. August 28th

Rosamond, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3500 75th St W, Rosamond, CA

At Racing Adventures High Performance Driving School we not only have the coolest racecars and Sports cars we have the most modern progressive racing school programs available anywhere for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23UsEg_0bZW4xcV00

Deep House Central PRESENTS: Tha Revival

Rosamond, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 4401 W Rosamond Blvd #3, Rosamond, CA

We are back and heading to Rosamond, CA to Eclipse hookah and Nightlounge

Learn More

Comments / 0

Boron Today

Boron Today

Boron, CA
12
Followers
241
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Boron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boron#Dance#The Boxing Barbells
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Liberty, MOmycouriertribune.com

Liberty beer crawl Saturday

LIBERTY — Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s annual Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl will return after last year's COVID-related hiatus. On the day of the event, eventgoers will check-in at the Historic Downtown Liberty office and pick up a commemorative glass before...
Festivalcannonfallsbeacon.com

Weekend planner: Outdoor activities for all

The North Hudson Pepper Fest is a three-day celebration of theWisconsin’s community’s Italian heritage. The event includes homemade Italian food, a beer garden, contests, rides, a parade, royalty and everything else that a community celebration requires. A 2021 Pepper Fest button is required for entry for those ages 12 and...
Alameda County, CAbayareaparent.com

Fun Fall Festivals

Favorite fall festivals have begun to return to the Bay Area, and a couple of county fairs will take place as well. While some events are still on hold until next year, there are plenty of fun ways for your family to spend your weekends in September and beyond. As conditions may change due to COVID-19, make sure to check event websites before heading out.
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Mixer Fun Found Locally

It was a festive air that surrounded the members and guests of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s first mixer in over a year. Held at Alissa’s Ocean View Bar and Grill in Montrose, over 30 people attended the evening that included food, beverages, opportunity drawings and, of course, the chance to network with local business people.
Festivaltallahasseemagazine.com

Harvest Wine Festival Giveaway

We are giving away fabulous food and vino on the Emerald Coast. Enter for a chance to win two general admission tickets (a $370 value!) to one of 30A’s must-experience events of the fall season, the Harvest Wine and Food Festival Grand Tasting event in WaterColor’s lovely Cerulean Park on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy