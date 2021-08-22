Boron calendar: What's coming up

(BORON, CA) Boron is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boron area:

Blunt session Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 44355 40th Street East, Lancaster, CA 93535

Performing live YoungPhillyBlunt, Slim400, Lilddy Mechelle also VIP Tables Available -Exotic Dancers $15 presales tickets $20 at the door

LA FAME STUDIOS FREE TRIAL CLASS Helendale, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 15055 Vista Road, Helendale, CA 92342

Dance for all ages Open enrollment and free trial class every first Saturday from 12 to 4

Boxing & Barbells Certification Level 1 Rosamond, CA Rosamond, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2972 Poplar St #6482, Rosamond, CA

Come work with renowned trainer Cary Williams in Rosamond, CA. Get certified in the hottest workout around! The Boxing & Barbells Instructor training course is the most detailed boxing...

Willow Springs Raceway – Supercar Experience – Los Angeles, California. August 28th Rosamond, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3500 75th St W, Rosamond, CA

At Racing Adventures High Performance Driving School we not only have the coolest racecars and Sports cars we have the most modern progressive racing school programs available anywhere for...

Deep House Central PRESENTS: Tha Revival Rosamond, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 4401 W Rosamond Blvd #3, Rosamond, CA

We are back and heading to Rosamond, CA to Eclipse hookah and Nightlounge