Jemez Pueblo, NM

Jemez Pueblo calendar: Coming events

Jemez Pueblo News Watch
 5 days ago

(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) Live events are lining up on the Jemez Pueblo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jemez Pueblo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1od8rD_0bZW4wjm00

NIH IDeA Western Regional Conference

Santa Ana Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

This biennial conference will feature keynote talks by recognized speakers, professional development workshops, NIH sessions, plus oral and poster presentations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05uRZx_0bZW4wjm00

New Mexico Superhero Heart Run

Bernalillo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 76 Sandia Lakes Rd, Bernalillo, NM

CALLING ALL SUPERHEROES! Get ready to walk, run and FLY for the #1in100 at the New Mexico Superhero Heart Run! Join forces with Heart Heroes, Inc & Lexiam Heart Foundation for the 4th annual 5k/2k...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSCtE_0bZW4wjm00

Kaktus Kats Presents TERRY DIERS

Bernalillo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 471 South Hill, Bernalillo, NM

The Kaktus Kats Blues Band, with special guest hosts each week, rocks your blues away at the fine & funky Kaktus Brewing Co. in beautiful Bernalillo, NM each Sunday afternoon from 3-6PM. Enjoy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lvFm1_0bZW4wjm00

Take control of your health naturally NOW!

Rio Rancho, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 3650 NM HWY 528 NE, https://goo.gl/maps/1WURAPK2p7Q2, Rio Rancho, NM 87144

Learn how to support your health naturally during these trying times and leave this event empowered to take control and find peace now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08AwmJ_0bZW4wjm00

Community as Poet

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 30 Jemez Springs Plaza, Jemez Springs, NM

'Community as Poet' explores the voice of the community. All are welcome to participate in the creating of group poems, as well as the sharing of individual poems. Hosted by Anita Punla at the...

Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Jemez Pueblo, NM
