Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niland, CA

Niland events calendar

Posted by 
Niland Dispatch
Niland Dispatch
 5 days ago

(NILAND, CA) Live events are coming to Niland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Niland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HrBwm_0bZW4vr300

MAYANS MC Momo Rodriguez Live!

Brawley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 410 S. Cesar Chavez st., Brawley, CA 92227

MAYANS MC Meet & Greet Momo Rodriguez Live! in Brawley, Hidalgo Society. Another night of Wasupwu Comedy! Live, Laugh ,,⁴

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACcbA_0bZW4vr300

JP43 1-on-1 SoCal Chuckwalla

Desert Center, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA 92239

We’ve been fortunate enough to train some of the motorcycle world’s best and brightest. And now this training is available to you! Getting t

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zdqfr_0bZW4vr300

Makers Market x The Collective Movement

Brawley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Live music, small businesses, and local artists! Stop on by for a night full of fun! Support local artists and small businesses by shopping small! Fun begins at 4:00pm and ends at 10:00pm. Support...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127sjh_0bZW4vr300

Rockin’ LIT Weekends at Fantasy Springs

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Experience Fantasy Springs’ newly renovated bar & lounge, the sleek and sexy LIT. With its alluring wall coverings to the redesigned lighting, LIT is the perfect place to have a drink with friends...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSNgE_0bZW4vr300

BIKE NIGHT

Coachella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 51501 Tyler St, Coachella, CA

Come down and join Palm Springs Harley-Davidson Big 106 & Russ Brown at Tuscano's in La Quinta August 25th from 6:00PM till 9:00PM for Bike Night

Learn More

Comments / 0

Niland Dispatch

Niland Dispatch

Niland, CA
34
Followers
191
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Niland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Quinta, CA
City
Indio, CA
City
Brawley, CA
City
Desert Center, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Government
Niland, CA
Government
City
Coachella, CA
City
Niland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lit#Tuscano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy