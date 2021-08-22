Niland events calendar

(NILAND, CA) Live events are coming to Niland.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Niland:

MAYANS MC Momo Rodriguez Live! Brawley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 410 S. Cesar Chavez st., Brawley, CA 92227

MAYANS MC Meet & Greet Momo Rodriguez Live! in Brawley, Hidalgo Society. Another night of Wasupwu Comedy! Live, Laugh ,,⁴

JP43 1-on-1 SoCal Chuckwalla Desert Center, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 25300 Rice Rd, Desert Center, CA 92239

We’ve been fortunate enough to train some of the motorcycle world’s best and brightest. And now this training is available to you! Getting t

Makers Market x The Collective Movement Brawley, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Live music, small businesses, and local artists! Stop on by for a night full of fun! Support local artists and small businesses by shopping small! Fun begins at 4:00pm and ends at 10:00pm. Support...

Rockin’ LIT Weekends at Fantasy Springs Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Experience Fantasy Springs’ newly renovated bar & lounge, the sleek and sexy LIT. With its alluring wall coverings to the redesigned lighting, LIT is the perfect place to have a drink with friends...

BIKE NIGHT Coachella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 51501 Tyler St, Coachella, CA

Come down and join Palm Springs Harley-Davidson Big 106 & Russ Brown at Tuscano's in La Quinta August 25th from 6:00PM till 9:00PM for Bike Night