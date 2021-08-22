Stanberry events coming up

(STANBERRY, MO) Live events are lining up on the Stanberry calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stanberry:

Groom & Board Customer Event Only Bolckow, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 40674 Lion Road, Bolckow, MO 64427

DIY Pet Collage! This will be sooo fun that we just can't wait to hold this OUTDOOR event for all of our customers and their fur babies!

Ping Pong Singles Tournament Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Participate in a ping pong singles tournament at the Student Rec Center from 5 to 8 p.m. Register on IMLeagues.com/nwmissouri by Aug. 22.

Maryville, MO Caregiver Support Group Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 102 N Main St, Maryville, MO

Description: Support groups create a safe, confidential, supportive environment or community and a chance for participants to develop informal mutual support and social relationships. They also...

St. Francis Classic Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 25055 Liberty Rd, Maryville, MO

The tournament will be a one-day tournament on Friday, August 27, 2021 at the Mozingo Lake Golf Course. The four-person scramble event will include start times of 7:30 a.m. and 1:3O p.m. Lunch...

Mixology Kickin Off The 2021 Jameson Picnic Jameson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

For the first time ever its Mixology kickin' off the Jameson Picnic in 2021! Put on your dancin shoes and come on over Thursday evening and hang out with us 7-10 Also check out other Trips ...