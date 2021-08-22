Live events on the horizon in Glendale

(GLENDALE, OR) Live events are coming to Glendale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Glendale:

KidZone Summer Camp Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:59 AM

Address: 2160 NW Vine St, Grants Pass, OR

Club Northwest is now offering a Summer Camp to support your children's health and wellbeing, keeping them engaged, active and having fun with themed weeks, swimming and much more. See your...

Ambassador Training Grants Pass, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 11845 Lower River Rd, Grants Pass, OR

All WILD Experiences are based on animal welfare and staff availability. Wildlife Images cannot guarantee a certain Animal Ambassador on any given day. However the following is a general schedule.

Kids practice reading group Myrtle Creek, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 231 NE Division St, Myrtle Creek, OR

Skilled reading tutor, Penny Clark, will offer an hour of interactive reading for Kindergarten through second grade. Other grades are welcome. (541) 860-7272

Mike Brons Band at Galice Resort! Merlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 11744 Galice Rd, Merlin, OR

Mike Brons Band at Galice Resort! at Galice Resort, Selma, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Slow & Gentle Yoga with Alix Grants Pass, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 134 Northwest E Street, Grants Pass, OR 97526

Focus on tuning in to the body for slow opening, stability, and strength as we gain flexibility and deeper awareness of Self.