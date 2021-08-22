Cancel
Dolan Springs, AZ

Dolan Springs calendar: What's coming up

Dolan Springs Today
 5 days ago

(DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ) Dolan Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dolan Springs:

LIFETIME ROCKERS

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2020 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

LIFETIME ROCKERS August 20, 2021 - August 22, 2021 Edge Lounge FRIDAY - SUNDAY 8PM - 1AM div div

Houston / IAH to Harrah’s Laughlin (Aug-19) (Charter)

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

4 Night Charter Getaway. Includes Round Trip Charter Air, Hotel, Airport Transfers, Luggage Service and Taxes. Pricing/Comp based upon play history

Harrah's Laughlin Pool

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2900 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Poolside cabana with table and 4 chairs; 2 pool lounge chairs; television, ceiling fan and refrigerator; ice buc... more info

War - Band

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2020 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

WAR, a Grammy award-winning American funk band that hit the music scene in 1969, rocks on today with current band members Lonnie Jordan, Stuart Ziff,...

Gambler 500 So-Nev Tri State

Golden Valley, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Oatman Hwy, Between mile markers 36 & 37, Golden Valley, AZ 86413

The Gambler comes to Vegas!!! Well, that's where it starts. On day 1, you will make your way from Sin City, down to Gamblertown.

Dolan Springs, AZ
With Dolan Springs Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

