Coming soon: Doyle events
(DOYLE, CA) Live events are coming to Doyle.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Doyle:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: Flanigan, Flanigan, NV 89510
ALL PERSONS MUST REGISTER IN ORDER TO ATTEND!! THIS FIRST OPEN REGISTRATION IS FOR AIRCRAFT AND THEIR PASSENGERS. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 7550 Hillview Drive, Reno, NV 89506
Teach Me To Grow Healthy: Intergenerational Community Garden and Indigenous Food Program Presents: Dig In
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM
Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510
National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: 9725 Pyramid Way, Spanish Springs, NV 89441
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Learn the time management techniques of top executives and how to get more out of your day.
