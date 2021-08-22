Coming soon: Doyle events

(DOYLE, CA) Live events are coming to Doyle.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Doyle:

2021 High Sierra Fly-in Experience Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Flanigan, Flanigan, NV 89510

ALL PERSONS MUST REGISTER IN ORDER TO ATTEND!! THIS FIRST OPEN REGISTRATION IS FOR AIRCRAFT AND THEIR PASSENGERS. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING.

Dig-In Indigenously Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 7550 Hillview Drive, Reno, NV 89506

Teach Me To Grow Healthy: Intergenerational Community Garden and Indigenous Food Program Presents: Dig In

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5 Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

VIP Petcare at Pet Station Sparks, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 9725 Pyramid Way, Spanish Springs, NV 89441

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Time Management: How To Avoid Wasting Time- Reno Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Learn the time management techniques of top executives and how to get more out of your day.