Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Doyle, CA

Coming soon: Doyle events

Posted by 
Doyle Post
Doyle Post
 5 days ago

(DOYLE, CA) Live events are coming to Doyle.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Doyle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40g1wV_0bZW4qRQ00

2021 High Sierra Fly-in Experience

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Flanigan, Flanigan, NV 89510

ALL PERSONS MUST REGISTER IN ORDER TO ATTEND!! THIS FIRST OPEN REGISTRATION IS FOR AIRCRAFT AND THEIR PASSENGERS. THANKS FOR UNDERSTANDING.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgHJo_0bZW4qRQ00

Dig-In Indigenously

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 7550 Hillview Drive, Reno, NV 89506

Teach Me To Grow Healthy: Intergenerational Community Garden and Indigenous Food Program Presents: Dig In

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31shgl_0bZW4qRQ00

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Reno, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Reno, NV 89510

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24PbX9_0bZW4qRQ00

VIP Petcare at Pet Station

Sparks, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 9725 Pyramid Way, Spanish Springs, NV 89441

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEn8Q_0bZW4qRQ00

Time Management: How To Avoid Wasting Time- Reno

Sun Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Learn the time management techniques of top executives and how to get more out of your day.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Doyle Post

Doyle Post

Doyle, CA
2
Followers
196
Post
334
Views
ABOUT

With Doyle Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Doyle, CA
Doyle, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nv 89510#Nv 89441 Community#Event Rsvps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy