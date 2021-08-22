Cancel
Britton, SD

Britton calendar: What's coming up

Britton Journal
 5 days ago

(BRITTON, SD) Live events are coming to Britton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Britton:

FARM MACHINERY ESTATE AUCTION

Waubay, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Friday August 27th, 2021 – 9:00am 44228 – 150th St, Waubay, SD DIRECTIONS: From Hwy 12 in Waubay: 12 miles South on Cty Rd 1 to 152nd St (Lily Road/CR …\n FARM MACHINERY ESTATE AUCTION Read More »\n

Lions Scholarship Golf Fundraiser

Groton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 700 E 5th Ave, Groton, SD

Lions Scholarship Golf Fundraiser Olive Grove Golf Course Saturday, August 28th 10AM Registration with 11AM start 18 hole, four-person scramble $200/team Lunch available with Supper included...

Veblen Summer Bash 9th Annual 5K

Veblen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

List of Veblen Club upcoming events. Sports Events by Veblen Club. We love our town and want to see it grow! . Events - Veblen Summer Bash 9th Annual 5K.

Fun with the Intern

Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 11907 434th Ave, Lake City, SD

Our interns are back and ready to enjoy the day with you and your family! Join our interns to learn about nature, history, survival skills and other outdoor activities. This event is great for...

Britton Journal

Britton, SD
With Britton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

