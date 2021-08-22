Cancel
Renovo, PA

Renovo calendar: Events coming up

Renovo News Watch
Renovo News Watch
 5 days ago

(RENOVO, PA) Live events are coming to Renovo.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Renovo area:

Big Sad 1900

Lock Haven, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 308 E Main St, Lock Haven, PA

Goldenvoice Presents BIG SAD 1900 THU, 26 AUG 2021 at 09:00PM PDT Ages: All Ages Doors Open: 08:00PM OnSale: Fri, 4 Jun 2021 at 10:00AM PDT Announcement: Tue, 1 Jun 2021 at 12:00PM PDT See Less

Family Dinner Table Talk

Lock Haven, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join us for a conversation over lunch about our church's values and mission and how you can share life with Gods family at the Common Place. Please RSVP via the registration form. If you have any...

Movie Night and Backpack Packing Party

Castanea, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 241 S Hannah St, Castanea, PA

Movie Night and Backpack Packing Party at Big Woods Bible Church, 241 S Hanna St, Lock Haven, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 07:00 pm

Rally For Recovery 5k

Lock Haven, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 212 N Jay St, Lock Haven, PA

Advocates for a Drug-Free Tomorrow and West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission are celebrating National Recovery Month by holding the Annual Rally for Recovery at Riverview Park, Woodward Townsh

Hyner Half Trail Race

North Bend, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 86 Hyner Park Rd, North Bend, PA

The Hyner Half is a 14-mile trail race in the heart of the PA Wilds. This course consists of some of the Eastern States 100 trails in Sproul State Forest. This is a runner-only event and has a...

Learn More

Renovo News Watch

Renovo News Watch

Renovo, PA
With Renovo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

