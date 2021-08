Philippe Dufour just set a new world record for independent watchmakers with one exceptionally rare timepiece. The watch in question is a Grande et Petite Sonnerie that sold for $7.63 million via A Collected Man on Monday. The rarity is now the most expensive independent watch ever sold and one of the top 10 priciest timepieces to change hands publicly. Handcrafted by Dufour, lauded as one of the most important living independent watchmakers, it is one of only eight of its kind in existence and the third of that lot to leave the master’s workshop. It was originally made for the Sultan...