What’s up Mayville: Local events calendar

(MAYVILLE, ND) Mayville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mayville area:

Advanced Business Methods 50th Anniversary Celebration | Grand Forks Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 875 North 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203

50 years of services gives us 50 reasons (and more!) to celebrate! Join us with drinks, appetizers and a chamber ribbon cutting!

A Midsummer Night's Dream Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Escape to the Forest for an evening of merriment and mayhem! A cast of nine actors bring this classic comedy to life at Grand Fork's beautiful University Park. Admission is free- reservations...

2021 Dakotas AER Conference: Work It! Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 500 Stanford Road, ## A, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Join us at NDVS/SB for the Dakotas AER Conference. Participate virtually or in-person in sessions on employment and transition.

Pluto TV and The Delchar Theater Free Movie Weekend - Free Guy (PG-13) Mayville, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 20 Main St W, Mayville, ND

Come out for a FREE movie sponsored by Pluto TV! We also will be giving away some Pluto TV swag for FREE to our attendees! About this Event Free Guy (PG-13) is playing for FREE on Saturday, August...

Feathered Friends Weekend Arvilla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3084 Park Ave NE, Arvilla, ND

Fly on in to our feathered friends weekend! Friday, August 27th Amphitheater 8pm Birding Basics Come on out to learn how to identify our feathered friends who live in the park! Once we can...