Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mayville, ND

What’s up Mayville: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Mayville Daily
Mayville Daily
 5 days ago

(MAYVILLE, ND) Mayville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Mayville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vSkKM_0bZW4lH100

Advanced Business Methods 50th Anniversary Celebration | Grand Forks

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 875 North 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203

50 years of services gives us 50 reasons (and more!) to celebrate! Join us with drinks, appetizers and a chamber ribbon cutting!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECm0v_0bZW4lH100

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Escape to the Forest for an evening of merriment and mayhem! A cast of nine actors bring this classic comedy to life at Grand Fork's beautiful University Park. Admission is free- reservations...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNW4X_0bZW4lH100

2021 Dakotas AER Conference: Work It!

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 500 Stanford Road, ## A, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Join us at NDVS/SB for the Dakotas AER Conference. Participate virtually or in-person in sessions on employment and transition.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YzSVP_0bZW4lH100

Pluto TV and The Delchar Theater Free Movie Weekend - Free Guy (PG-13)

Mayville, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 20 Main St W, Mayville, ND

Come out for a FREE movie sponsored by Pluto TV! We also will be giving away some Pluto TV swag for FREE to our attendees! About this Event Free Guy (PG-13) is playing for FREE on Saturday, August...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Bmrt_0bZW4lH100

Feathered Friends Weekend

Arvilla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3084 Park Ave NE, Arvilla, ND

Fly on in to our feathered friends weekend! Friday, August 27th Amphitheater 8pm Birding Basics Come on out to learn how to identify our feathered friends who live in the park! Once we can...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Mayville Daily

Mayville Daily

Mayville, ND
13
Followers
223
Post
703
Views
ABOUT

With Mayville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Forks, ND
Mayville, ND
Government
City
Mayville, ND
City
Arvilla, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Forest#Grand Fork#Ndvs Sb#Pluto Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy