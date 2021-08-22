Cancel
Hancock, ME

Hancock events coming soon

Hancock News Flash
Hancock News Flash
 5 days ago

(HANCOCK, ME) Hancock is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hancock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ecfox_0bZW4kOI00

Making Space, Space Making

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1345-A ME-102, Bar Harbor, ME

Making Space, Space Making Online Mondays from 5-6 pm with Dani Robbins

Learn More

Ceramic Fairy Houses

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1345-A ME-102, Bar Harbor, ME

This is a 2 session class. Starting with stoneware clay, the first session we will use pre rolled slabs of stoneware clay to form and decorate your own fairy house. There may be time to include...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpmuZ_0bZW4kOI00

$8 Friday Meal at Franklin Veterans Club

Franklin, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: Cards Crossing, Franklin, ME

Join us every Friday at 5 p.m. at the Franklin Veterans Club for an $8 meal. The meals change each week, and are prepared and served up by our volunteers. We start serving at 5 and when it’s...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1khzOC_0bZW4kOI00

Indoor Cycle with Britt Hulbert

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 124 Cottage St, Bar Harbor, ME

This indoor cycling class is appropriate for all fitness levels...even beginners. Whether this is your first class or you are an advanced rider, you will safely be taken through a series of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOsh9_0bZW4kOI00

BarreFlow

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

BarreFlow is a low impact, yet very intense total body workout that brings amazing benefits for your body, mind, and soul. The unique combination of high-energy strengthening and stretching...

Learn More

Hancock News Flash

Hancock News Flash

Hancock, ME
With Hancock News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

