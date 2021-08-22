Cancel
Edison, GA

Coming soon: Edison events

Posted by 
Edison Post
Edison Post
 5 days ago

(EDISON, GA) Live events are coming to Edison.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Edison area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35BD2G_0bZW4jVZ00

Quantified Performance with Tyler Payne

Blakely, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 Sherman Rd, Blakely, GA

If you are attending the match use code ARENA at checkout for discount!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07aaNW_0bZW4jVZ00

Hammer Jam for Habitat 2021

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1500 Dawson Road, Albany, GA 31707

Hammer Jam is Flint River Habitat's biggest event of the year! With live bands, great food, and drinks, you are sure to have a great time!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308tQL_0bZW4jVZ00

R.I.M. 9:00 AM Sunday Morning Service

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 1715 West Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA 31707

Rhema International Ministries welcomes you to our 9:00 am Sunday Morning Service. We have prayed for and prepared for you and your family.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtTxZ_0bZW4jVZ00

PCA Varsity Softball @ Early County

Blakely, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:15 AM

The Early County (Blakely, GA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Pataula Charter Academy (Edison, GA) on Saturday, August 28 @ 10:30a.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QCOUV_0bZW4jVZ00

Labor Day Weekend (FUNNY BUSINESS FRIDAY)

Dawson, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 179 North Main St, Dawson, GA 39842

Headliner: Barbara Carlyle straight off Tiffany Haddish "THEY READY" Featuring: Robin Ann Co-Featuring: Sami3

Learn More

Comments / 0

Edison Post

Edison Post

Edison, GA
27
Followers
196
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Edison Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

