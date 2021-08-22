Coming soon: Edison events
(EDISON, GA) Live events are coming to Edison.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Edison area:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 200 Sherman Rd, Blakely, GA
If you are attending the match use code ARENA at checkout for discount!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 1500 Dawson Road, Albany, GA 31707
Hammer Jam is Flint River Habitat's biggest event of the year! With live bands, great food, and drinks, you are sure to have a great time!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Address: 1715 West Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA 31707
Rhema International Ministries welcomes you to our 9:00 am Sunday Morning Service. We have prayed for and prepared for you and your family.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:15 AM
The Early County (Blakely, GA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Pataula Charter Academy (Edison, GA) on Saturday, August 28 @ 10:30a.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 179 North Main St, Dawson, GA 39842
Headliner: Barbara Carlyle straight off Tiffany Haddish "THEY READY" Featuring: Robin Ann Co-Featuring: Sami3
