Stratford, TX

Live events on the horizon in Stratford

Posted by 
Stratford Times
Stratford Times
 5 days ago

(STRATFORD, TX) Live events are lining up on the Stratford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stratford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTp0w_0bZW4icq00

Planning for the Future

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1718 N Oklahoma St, Guymon, OK

Learn how to plan for your future and start saving today. About this Event We've got Sally Hawkins from the BOP presenting on how to plan for retirement. Whether you want to challenge yourself and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anBDn_0bZW4icq00

Guymon Fiesta

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 711 East Hwy. 3 Rt. 5, Box 120, Guymon, OK

Address : Thompson Park Guymon OK Phone : 580-338-3376 (Always call and confirm events.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEItM_0bZW4icq00

Moore County Health Foundation The Harvest 2021

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 839 N Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX

Explore all upcoming the harvest events in Dumas, Texas, find information & tickets for upcoming the harvest events happening in Dumas, Texas.

