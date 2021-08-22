What’s up Covelo: Local events calendar

(COVELO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Covelo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Covelo area:

FMN - EDH Pods Willits, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1706 S Main St, Willits, CA

Friday Night Magic EDH Pods Starts at 6pm $10 Entry

Family Empowerment Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Any parent is welcome. There is no fee to participate. For more information, contact Nikki Waldon at 984-8089 or nikki@laytonville.org.

Community Immunity - Resilience and Wellness for our time Willits, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 291 School St, Willits, CA

Little Lake Grange is sponsoring a FREE EVENT in Willits, brought to the community by a collective of herbalists and health care practitioners. COMMUNITY IMMUNITY - RESILIENCE AND WELLNESS FOR OUR...

Canna Bless Fest 9/4/21 Piercy, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 240 Cooks Valley Rd, Piercy, CA 95587

CANNA BLESS FEST 2021 Sept 4th 2021 Presented By Proper Wellness & El GEE Music, Art and Cannabis Festival Humboldt County 21+ Only

VIP Petcare at Mendo Mill Willits, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 305 E. Commercial St., Willits, CA 95490

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.