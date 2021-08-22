Cancel
Covelo, CA

What’s up Covelo: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Covelo Voice
Covelo Voice
 5 days ago

(COVELO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Covelo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Covelo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dfuxo_0bZW4hk700

FMN - EDH Pods

Willits, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1706 S Main St, Willits, CA

Friday Night Magic EDH Pods Starts at 6pm $10 Entry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D99p5_0bZW4hk700

Family Empowerment

Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Any parent is welcome. There is no fee to participate. For more information, contact Nikki Waldon at 984-8089 or nikki@laytonville.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8xVP_0bZW4hk700

Community Immunity - Resilience and Wellness for our time

Willits, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 291 School St, Willits, CA

Little Lake Grange is sponsoring a FREE EVENT in Willits, brought to the community by a collective of herbalists and health care practitioners. COMMUNITY IMMUNITY - RESILIENCE AND WELLNESS FOR OUR...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NofWs_0bZW4hk700

Canna Bless Fest 9/4/21

Piercy, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 240 Cooks Valley Rd, Piercy, CA 95587

CANNA BLESS FEST 2021 Sept 4th 2021 Presented By Proper Wellness & El GEE Music, Art and Cannabis Festival Humboldt County 21+ Only

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yGGHR_0bZW4hk700

VIP Petcare at Mendo Mill

Willits, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 305 E. Commercial St., Willits, CA 95490

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Covelo Voice

Covelo Voice

Covelo, CA
With Covelo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

