7 Adorable Small Towns To Visit In Scotland

Most people who visit Scotland will know at least something about the major cities, Edinburgh being the favorite, and some of the less populated areas of beauty, like Loch Ness and the islands of Shetland and Skye, but what you might not realize is that Scotland is full of small pretty coastal villages and the most adorable small towns. Some of these towns are very traditional and haven’t changed much in decades, some in over 100 years, and some are what is known as “new towns,” meaning they’ve been purposely built to accommodate the overflow of residents from the cities. Many visitors will miss these small towns because they don’t know they are there and don’t realize what gems they are. To help you find them on your next visit to Scotland, here are seven adorable small towns to visit in Scotland.