Stamford, NY

What’s up Stamford: Local events calendar

Stamford Post
Stamford Post
 5 days ago

(STAMFORD, NY) Live events are lining up on the Stamford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stamford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vPcht_0bZW4fyf00

8/28 Farm Dinner w/ Nuestra Mesa BK and Mirrored Fatality

Charlotteville, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 796 co hwy 40, Charlotteville, NY 12036

Excited to host our dear friend Nuestra Bk and Mirrored Fatality at the next dinner in our fundraising series! Can't wait to see you there!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxnxy_0bZW4fyf00

Prattsville Town-wide Garage Sale

Prattsville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Prattsville Town-wide Garage Sale is on Facebook. To connect with Prattsville Town-wide Garage Sale, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ye9M2_0bZW4fyf00

Bikelife Sports Wheelie Racing Event

Jefferson, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 396 Zimmerman Rd, Jefferson, NY 12093

We would like to welcome everyone to another BikeLife Sports Wheelie Racing event on October 3rd, 2021 at New York Safety Track

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3jSh_0bZW4fyf00

WHOLE WELL + WILD Wellness Retreat

Bovina Center, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1154 Bovina Road, Bovina, NY 13740

Rest, restore and rejuvenate with a beautiful weekend filled with nourishing food, joyful movement, reflective discussions, and fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOw9l_0bZW4fyf00

August AZP Track Event

Jefferson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 396 Zimmerman Rd, Jefferson, NY

AZP Installs Last Chance on Track! Come out and enjoy a laid back relaxing track evironment with some of the best instructors in the Northeast. We've been involved in track days for 20+ years and...

