Portland woman in critical condition after intoxicated wrong-way driver slams head-on into her car

A woman is in critical condition and two teenagers were injured after police said an intoxicated man driving in the wrong direction slammed into their car head-on on I-295 in Falmouth early Sunday morning.

According to Maine State Police , multiple calls came in around 1:27 a.m., alerting them that a car was driving in the wrong direction on I-295 near mile marker 6 in Portland. Police said Brandon Johansen, 28, of Bath, was driving north in the southbound lane of I-295 before slamming head-on into a car driven by Jennifer Marrone, 50, of Portland, at mile marker 9 in Falmouth. Another driver, Hagos Tsadik, 60, of Portland, also hit the cars.

Marrone suffered serious injuries and was taken to Maine Medical Center . Police said she is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The two teenagers that were sitting in the backseat of Marrone’s car suffered minor injuries. Tsadik was not injured in the crash.

Johansen suffered minor injuries. He is expected to be charged with Aggravated Operating Under the Influence.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash.