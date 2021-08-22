Cancel
Cook, MN

Cook events coming soon

Cook News Flash
Cook News Flash
 5 days ago

(COOK, MN) Live events are coming to Cook.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cook:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5cXp_0bZW4cKU00

Live music by Jammin Joe

Cook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3096 Vermilion Dr, Cook, MN

Live music by Jammin Joe is on Facebook. To connect with Live music by Jammin Joe, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuB3a_0bZW4cKU00

Summer COncert Series - RIch Mattson & the Northstars

Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 9th St N, Virginia, MN

While keeping all COVID precautions in mind, We are pleased to announce the return of our popular Summer Concert Series for 2021 in Olcott Park by the Fountain. As in the past, our outdoor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlYS7_0bZW4cKU00

Native Hoop Dance & Music with Orville Councillor

Orr, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 13090 Westley Dr, Orr, MN

Orville is a hoop dancer, traditional dancer, Pow Wow singer, musician and cultural educator from Naicatchewenin First Nation Ontario Canada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3RIM_0bZW4cKU00

Kids’ Church

Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Children in preschool and elementary grades are welcome to attend Kids’ Church, which is held immediately following worship during our Sunday Service.

Grounded

Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

We’ve brewed up a new pop-up coffee shop on Sunday mornings in August at Living Stones! We are serving free coffee from Duluth Coffee Company outside today between 8:00 and 9:30am. We want to be a...

