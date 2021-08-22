Cook events coming soon

(COOK, MN) Live events are coming to Cook.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cook:

Live music by Jammin Joe Cook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3096 Vermilion Dr, Cook, MN

Live music by Jammin Joe is on Facebook. To connect with Live music by Jammin Joe, join Facebook today.

Summer COncert Series - RIch Mattson & the Northstars Virginia, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 9th St N, Virginia, MN

While keeping all COVID precautions in mind, We are pleased to announce the return of our popular Summer Concert Series for 2021 in Olcott Park by the Fountain. As in the past, our outdoor...

Native Hoop Dance & Music with Orville Councillor Orr, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 13090 Westley Dr, Orr, MN

Orville is a hoop dancer, traditional dancer, Pow Wow singer, musician and cultural educator from Naicatchewenin First Nation Ontario Canada.

Kids’ Church Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

Children in preschool and elementary grades are welcome to attend Kids’ Church, which is held immediately following worship during our Sunday Service.

Grounded Side Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 7530 Hwy 5, Side Lake, MN

We’ve brewed up a new pop-up coffee shop on Sunday mornings in August at Living Stones! We are serving free coffee from Duluth Coffee Company outside today between 8:00 and 9:30am. We want to be a...