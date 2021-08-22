Live events coming up in Jeffersonville

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Jeffersonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jeffersonville:

The Wicked Lobstah In Washington Court House! Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 221 Eyman Park Dr, Washington Court House, OH

YOU READ THAT RIGHT, WE'RE COMIN' TO WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE! We will be set up alongside some incredible trucks at Eyman Park on Aug 28th for the Second Chance Center of Hope's Food Truck...

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 251 North Main Street, Cedarville, OH 45314

Celebrate 60 years with HOPE 100.7 (WEEC) & 93.7 The Light (WFCJ), featuring singer/songwriter Matthew West and comedian Michael Jr.

The Southern Ohio Buckeye Bike Rally 2021 Jeffersonville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Jeffersonville, OH

The Southern Ohio Buckeye Bike Rally is returning for 2021!!! This years event will be a little different but we plan on having just as good a time as we always did. This event will be one day...

Body Building Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Feeling weak? Join us as we grow stronger in God together. Whatever we feed our body effects our development. Is your body being fed well? As we study God's Word we will all gain the strength we need.

Sunflowers in Bloom Shop Hop Mt Sterling, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join the downtown shops, along with Lohstroh Family Farm for a day of fun at our annual Sunflowers in Bloom Shop Hop! Grab the girls and visit/receive a stamp at each location and enter to win a...