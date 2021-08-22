Cancel
Jeffersonville, OH

Live events coming up in Jeffersonville

Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 5 days ago

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Jeffersonville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jeffersonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xS1xO_0bZW4bRl00

The Wicked Lobstah In Washington Court House!

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 221 Eyman Park Dr, Washington Court House, OH

YOU READ THAT RIGHT, WE'RE COMIN' TO WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE! We will be set up alongside some incredible trucks at Eyman Park on Aug 28th for the Second Chance Center of Hope's Food Truck...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2grR_0bZW4bRl00

HOPE 100.7 & 93.7 The LIGHT 60th Celebration w/ Matthew West & Michael Jr.

Cedarville, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 251 North Main Street, Cedarville, OH 45314

Celebrate 60 years with HOPE 100.7 (WEEC) & 93.7 The Light (WFCJ), featuring singer/songwriter Matthew West and comedian Michael Jr.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6Y3X_0bZW4bRl00

The Southern Ohio Buckeye Bike Rally 2021

Jeffersonville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Jeffersonville, OH

The Southern Ohio Buckeye Bike Rally is returning for 2021!!! This years event will be a little different but we plan on having just as good a time as we always did. This event will be one day...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0eot_0bZW4bRl00

Body Building

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Feeling weak? Join us as we grow stronger in God together. Whatever we feed our body effects our development. Is your body being fed well? As we study God's Word we will all gain the strength we need.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHrcg_0bZW4bRl00

Sunflowers in Bloom Shop Hop

Mt Sterling, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join the downtown shops, along with Lohstroh Family Farm for a day of fun at our annual Sunflowers in Bloom Shop Hop! Grab the girls and visit/receive a stamp at each location and enter to win a...

Learn More

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville, OH
With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

